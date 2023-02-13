Tina Fey, Amy Poehler live tour heading to Chicago

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are joining forces once again, this time for their first-ever live tour this spring, it was announced Monday.

The Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour currently boasts four shows including a May 20 date the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State.

According to the official announcement, the two actresses/writers/comedians/producers and former “Saturday Night Live” co-stars will be “celebrating their 30 years of friendship” in an evening of comedy and conversation.

A ticket pre-sale begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday; general on sale begins at 10 a.m, Feb. 17 at ticketmaster.com.

In a joint statement announcing the tour, the two joked: “If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!”

The three other tour dates include:



April 28: Washington, D.C., DAR Constitution Hall

June 9: Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 10: Atlantic City, NJ, at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

The duo have previously co-hosted the Golden Globes telecast four times and co-starred on the big screen in “Mean Girls” (2004) and “Baby Mama” (2008).

