Monday, February 13, 2023
Tina Fey, Amy Poehler live tour heading to Chicago

The Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour is the duo’s first-ever joint road trek.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
In this file photo, Tina Fey (from New York) and Amy Poehler (from Beverly Hills, Calif.) speak virtually at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

AP

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are joining forces once again, this time for their first-ever live tour this spring, it was announced Monday.

The Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour currently boasts four shows including a May 20 date the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State.

According to the official announcement, the two actresses/writers/comedians/producers and former “Saturday Night Live” co-stars will be “celebrating their 30 years of friendship” in an evening of comedy and conversation.

A ticket pre-sale begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday; general on sale begins at 10 a.m, Feb. 17 at ticketmaster.com.

In a joint statement announcing the tour, the two joked: “If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!” 

The three other tour dates include:

  • April 28: Washington, D.C., DAR Constitution Hall
  • June 9: Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
  • June 10: Atlantic City, NJ, at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

The duo have previously co-hosted the Golden Globes telecast four times and co-starred on the big screen in “Mean Girls” (2004) and “Baby Mama” (2008).

