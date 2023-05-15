The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 15, 2023
Entertainment and Culture News Chicago

Buddy Guy honored with 2 Blues Music Awards

Guy, the legendary guitarist and singer, won in the album of the year and contemporary blues album categories for “The Blues Don’t Lie” at the Blues Music Awards.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Buddy Guy honored with 2 Blues Music Awards
Buddy Guy performs at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival on May 4, 2023, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. Guy recently won album of the year from the Blues Music Awards in Memphis.

Buddy Guy performs at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 4, 2023, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. Guy recently won album of the year at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis.

AP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Blues mainstays Buddy Guy, Albert Castiglia and John Nemeth each won two awards and Tommy Castro took home the prize of B.B. King Entertainer of the Year at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee.

Guy, a guitarist and singer, won in the album of the year and contemporary blues album categories for “The Blues Don’t Lie,” the Memphis-based Blues Foundation said in a news release. Castiglia, also a singer and guitarist, won the blues rock artist award and the top prize in the blues rock album category for “I Got Love.”

Nemeth, a singer and harmonica player, won in the traditional blues album category for “May Be The Last Time.” He also won in the harmonica instrumentalist category.

Castro, a guitarist and singer, won the award named after late blues legend B.B. King for the second year in a row.

Other winners included Danielle Nicole for bass instrumentalist, Sue Foley for traditional blues female artist, Ruthie Foster in the contemporary blues female category, and Charlie Musselwhite in the acoustic album category for “Mississippi Son.”

Guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram won the award for best contemporary blues male artist for the fourth year in a row.

Tedeschi Trucks won in the band of the year category and Tom Hambridge won song of the year for writing “The Blues Don’t Lie.”

The 44th installment of the annual Blues Music Awards took place Thursday at the Renasant Convention Center in downtown Memphis.

Next Up In Entertainment
Anna Nicole Smith doc details the model’s path to stardom and scandalous collapse
‘MJ’ musical, ‘The Who’s Tommy,’ ‘Hadestown’ among Chicago’s summer theater lineup
10 great things to do during a Chicago summer — for the first time or the 100th
Dear Abby: As I mourn, may I ask friends to send no birthday cards?
Even as Breland’s star rises, he doesn’t always feel accepted in country music
Horoscope for Monday, May 15, 2023
The Latest
The Bulls are no strangers to defying the NBA lottery odds and hitting on No. 1.
Bulls
The Bulls defied draft lottery odds before, hitting on No. 1 in 2008
Derrick Rose was the reward for defying the 1.7% chance of landing No. 1 15 years ago, but if the Bulls can do it again on Tuesday, a much bigger present is headed their way.
By Joe Cowley
 
Victor Wembanyama is expected to be the top overall pick in next month’s NBA Draft.
Bulls
The NBA is closer to finding out who is Victor Wembanyama
The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs all have the best chance of winning the NBA Draft Lottery and getting the No. 1 pick.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
In this salad, asparagus, eggs and quinoa are layered over a bed of baby greens, drizzled with a briny citrus and caper vinaigrette.&nbsp;
Recipes
Asparagus, quinoa and ‘mimosa egg’ salad is light, healthy and ideal for any meal
“Eggs mimosa” is a French culinary term for grated or grated hard-cooked eggs.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
The office of the mayor of Chicago, in the fifth floor of City Hall.
City Hall
Inauguration Day is about fanfare; Tuesday is about getting to work
Johnson campaigned on a lot of promises, including promoting 200 detectives, doubling the number of summer jobs for young people and investing heavily in education, mental health, education and other social programs.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston
News
Funeral arrangements set for Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston
The officer’s funeral service will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ on the South Side.
By Sophie Sherry
 