The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 4, 2023
Entertainment and Culture News Chicago

African Festival of the Arts celebrates culture: ‘It’s like Africa in Chicago’

The annual African Festival of the Arts ran Labor Day weekend at Washington Park with vendors from around the country and world. The festival brings the African diaspora to Chicago with food, music and celebration.

By  Mariah Rush
   
SHARE African Festival of the Arts celebrates culture: ‘It’s like Africa in Chicago’
Festival-goers browse paintings by Roederick Vines during the African Festival of the Arts at Washington Park on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

Festival-goers browse paintings by Roederick Vines during the African Festival of the Arts at Washington Park on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Swaths of vendors displaying art, brightly colored clothing and sculptures covered Washington Park on Monday, as the sounds of drumming filled the air on day three of the African Festival of the Arts. 

Now in its 34th year and back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival is the nation’s largest Labor Day celebration of the global African diaspora, with more than 200 vendors, organizers say. Its purpose, founder Patrick Woodtor says, is to showcase African culture and allow Black people in America to feel a connection to their roots.

“People think it’s just a grand party,” Woodtor says. “But it’s not, it has a grand impact.”

Patrick Woodtor, the founder of Africa International House USA, Inc., which organizes the African Festival of the Arts, smiles during the African Festival of the Arts at Washington Park, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

Patrick Woodtor, the founder of Africa International House USA, Inc., which organizes the African Festival of the Arts, said the event, now in its 34th year, aims to showcase African culture and allow Black people in America to feel a connection to their roots.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Festival-goers who come to enjoy the music, art and food have even met at the African Festival of the Arts, and gotten married.

Artists from across the country, and from around Africa, display their art in dozens of stalls throughout the park. Later in the evening, musical acts take the stage.

For the past four decades, Woodtor has dedicated his life to nurturing the festival to become what it is today.

Violence and military coups in Liberia led to Woodtor and his wife moving back to New Orleans. To make ends meet while his wife finished up her doctoral degree, he began showcasing and selling works of art he collected over the years in Africa. Street selling turned into stores, and that eventually morphed into a full-fledged festival. 

Woodtor “brought culture to Chicago and he taught people to appreciate themselves,” says Twinet Parmer, Woodtor’s sister-in-law. “This festival has survived 34 years, and it taught us to embrace who we are, and we learned about the many traditions that came from the continent.”

Dayo Laoye, an artist originally from Nigeria, came to America in 1987. He developed what would become his signature focus of his art while attending Howard University in Washington.

Since then he’s encouraged artists to look back to Africa and “within the culture” for inspiration.

One of Laoye’s pieces displayed at the festival is a colorful pastel sketch of his grandfather, who was a king in Nigeria. He died in 1975, but Laoye created the piece dedicated to him from a photograph. 

Julian T. Roberts, who is on the board of Africa International House USA, Inc., which organizes the African Festival of the Arts, stands near artists’ booths during the African Festival of the Arts.

Julian Roberts, who is on the board of Africa International House USA, Inc., which organizes the African Festival of the Arts, stands near artists’ booths during the African Festival of the Arts.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Julian Roberts, a board member for the African Festival of the Arts, says connecting to culture is crucial.

“We were dehumanized by being referred to as slaves,” he says. “As opposed to enslaved peoples.”

Drumming was once a way for people to communicate when speaking to one another was forbidden, and during the festival drumming was part of the celebration of culture.

Olu Shakoor plays with Drum Village, playing African rhythms across the city and during the festival.

“Some people are drawn to this,” he says. “It’s like Africa in Chicago.”

merlin_115602182.jpg

Festival-goers browse accessories and clothes at the African Festival of the Arts at Washington Park, where more than 200 vendors showcase African culture.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In Entertainment
Horoscope for Sunday, September 10, 2023
Steve Harwell, former Smash Mouth lead singer, dies at 56
Dear Abby: Keeping my eggs frozen is a waste of money, husband says
‘Scouts Honor,’ a Netflix doc on troop leaders’ abuse of boys, inspires and infuriates
Horoscope for Monday, September 4, 2023
Teen sets out to save jazz musician’s soul in Chicago man’s debut graphic novel
The Latest
The heat and humidity drew beachgoers to North Avenue Beach on Labor Day. Temperatures are expected to cool down the rest of the week.
Weather
Labor Day beachgoers enjoy humid final day of beach season that saw record-setting heat
The high for Monday was 92, with the humidity making it feel 96, according to the National Weather Service. Temps will hover near the low- to mid-70s the rest of the week.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after his RBI double in the seventh inning off Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on September 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki feeling ‘really good,’ drives in three runs vs. Giants
The Cubs beat the Giants 5-0 on Monday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Screen_Shot_2023_09_04_at_6.08.33_PM.png
Cubs
Baseball by the numbers: Cubs have zeal for the steal
Led by second baseman Nico Hoerner’s 36, the Cubs are capitalizing on a baseball-wide boost in stolen bases.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Justin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out a batter to end the top of the seventh against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on September 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Justin Steele strengthens Cy Young case, gives Cubs boost in Wild Card race
Steele recorded 12 strikeouts in eight shutout innings against the Giants.
By Maddie Lee
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Police search for man who tried to lure kids into car in Bridgeport
The kids were playing on the sidewalk about 8 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of South Halsted Street when a gray car pulled up and a man tried to get them into the car.
By Cindy Hernandez
 