While continuing to deny allegations of sexual harassment, Jeffrey Tambor reportedly has decided to leave his Emmy-winning role on the Amazon series “Transparent.”

“I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue,” the actor told Deadline.com on Sunday. “Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to ‘Transparent.’ ”