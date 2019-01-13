Anthony Scaramucci, 11 others to test staying power on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Anthony Scaramucci, a former White House aide and occasional film producer, attends the Golden Globe Awards last week with wife Deidre Ball. | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Anthony Scaramucci only lasted days at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue but aims to fare better on “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.”

President Donald Trump’s former White House communications director is among the 12 celebrity house guests competing for $250,000 on the second season of the CBS reality show, which premieres Jan. 21.

Scaramucci, dubbed “The Mooch,” will follow in the footsteps of Omarosa Manigault Newman, who competed on the network’s first-ever “Celebrity Big Brother” after she was shown the door of the White House.

CBS unveiled the cast of the reality show’s upcoming season Sunday.

“This season’s cast includes Olympians, a former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL running back, a headline-making political strategist, a former teen heartthrob, a Grammy-nominated musician, a former WWE wrestler and an infamous houseguest, among others,” CBS said in a news release.

The infamous one is Kato Kaelin, who was staying in a guest house on the compound of O.J. Simpson when two people were killed there in 1994. He became a high-profile witness at the trial where Simpson was acquitted of the crimes.

Other “Big Brother” guests include momager Dina Lohan, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, singers and reality TV stars Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss, “Blossom” actor Joey Lawrence, comedian Tom Green, “Mean Girls” actor Jonathan Bennett, former wrestler Natalie Eva Marie, former NFL player Ricky Williams and track and bobsled star Lolo Jones.

Julie Chen will return as host despite sexual misconduct allegations against her husband, former CBS chief Les Moonves.