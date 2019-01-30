Celine Dion biopic in the works; singer rebukes body-shaming by social media

Fans of superstar Celine Dion will soon be able to spend some time with their favorite singer at the local multiplex.

French studio Guamont announced plans Wednesday for “The Power of Love,” a $23 million biopic of Dion, slated for December 2020 release. According to variety.com the movie will includes myriad Dion hits including “All by Myself,” “My Heart Will Go On” and “I’m Alive.” with the full blessings of the Canadian singer and her record company.

The film’s director Valerie Lemercier, a familiar songstress on the Paris concert scene, will also portray Dion in the film, which chronicles Dion’s life from her Charlemagne, Quebec, Canada upbringing as the youngest of 14 children to her rise as a teen pop star and marriage to her manager, the late Rene Angelil, to her ascent into superstardom, her Las Vegas residency and her private life with her children and extended family.

Also on Wednesday, Dion brushed aside a social media body-shaming campaign aimed at her recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week events, with some on Twitter calling her “too skinny” and “anorexic” and advising her to “eat a hamburger.”

USA Today reported the iconic singer, 50, revealed that she found a “second wind” at life through fashion and friends following the 2016 death of her husband.

“[Fashion has] always been a part of me … And I’m 50 years old, it’s not to try to take chances, it’s what I want to wear … I want to do whatever I choose to be,” she said during an interview with New Zealand journalist Dan Wootton. “I have an opportunity to wear haute couture and the things that make me feel beautiful, strong, fearless, feminine, attractive. …

