Breland blends myriad genres to create his unique style of country music

Platinum-selling country music artist Breland would have loved to join Beyoncé on her blockbuster album “Cowboy Carter.”

“I mean, candidly, I can say yes, I would have loved to be on there,” Breland says during a recent chat while riding an Amtrak train from New York to Washington, D.C. “I mean, it’s one of the biggest albums of the year. I think everybody would’ve wanted to be able to be a part of it.”

But the artist from New Jersey still has plenty to celebrate this year including current single “Heartbreak & Alcohol,” applauded by Billboard for his “honeyed vocal.”

BRELAND

With: Ryan Charles



When: 7 p.m. May 4

Where: Joe’s Bar, 940 W. Weed St.

Tickets: $20

Breland — who burst on the scene with “My Truck” as well as collaborations with Lady A, Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett — has found a way to infuse a number of different genres into his brand of country music, from hip-hop and R&B to pop and gospel. And while his style can change from song to song, his incredible voice remains the thread that ties it all together.

Currently out on his Little More Countrier Tour, Breland says he’s been looking forward to returning to Chicago (he played Joe’s one year ago almost to the date) to offer up some new material, a new band and a new perspective.

“We’re playing a couple songs that aren’t even out yet,” says Breland of the May 4 setlist that is sure to include his chart-topping Dierks Bentley/Hardy collaboration “Beers on Me.”

Breland performs during EA Sports’ The Madden Bowl at the House of Blues Las Vegas in February. He headlines Joe’s on Weed St. in Chicago this weekend. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“I think we’ve enhanced the musicality a little bit. I think the last time I played Joe’s (Bar), we just had guitar and drums. So now, we’ve got bass, guitar, drums and keys, and I think that adds some great elements to our live show. I’m evolving as an artist, and I think everyone who’s there will definitely feel that.”

Breland says he’s been making strides mentally, as well.

“We played probably about 170 shows last year, so taking some time off was what I needed,” says Breland, who toured alongside Shania Twain last year both in the U.S. and overseas. “I’ve been doing some work on myself and started going to therapy, which I think has been incredibly helpful just for me to be able to process everything that has happened, not just as an artist, but also just in life over the last several years.”

Taking time to just breathe has had a direct effect on the music that is yet to come, he adds.

“I think this new chapter will include some really fun songs that people are familiar with, but also may have a little bit more depth as I’m just kind of allowing myself to explore those things,” says Breland. “I’m getting more comfortable with expressing that in conversations on stage and definitely in the music.”

As a Black man in the country music industry, Breland acknowledges that while Beyoncé’s country album certainly brought the issue of color to the forefront once again, he believes there is much more work to be done.

“I don’t think that the whole world is going to change with one album,” says Breland. “The fact that there are millions of people around the world who now have a broader definition of country music allows more people to participate in it, both on the creative side of things, but also from the fan side of things. Hopefully, that will cause some change.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day, and it certainly [didn’t] collapse in a day, either,” he says. “So, if you’re trying to reconstruct how people look at this institution of country music, I think it’ll take a little bit of time.”

