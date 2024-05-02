The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 3, 2024
Music Entertainment and Culture

Breland blends myriad genres to create his unique style of country music

“If you’re trying to reconstruct how people look at this institution of country music, I think it’ll take a little bit of time,” the singer-songwriter says.

By  Tricia Despres | For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Breland blends myriad genres to create his unique style of country music
Country music singer Breland. Photo Credit: Henry Ammann

Country music singer Breland headlines Joe’s on Weed St. this week.

Henry Ammann

Platinum-selling country music artist Breland would have loved to join Beyoncé on her blockbuster album “Cowboy Carter.”

“I mean, candidly, I can say yes, I would have loved to be on there,” Breland says during a recent chat while riding an Amtrak train from New York to Washington, D.C. “I mean, it’s one of the biggest albums of the year. I think everybody would’ve wanted to be able to be a part of it.”

But the artist from New Jersey still has plenty to celebrate this year including current single “Heartbreak & Alcohol,” applauded by Billboard for his “honeyed vocal.”

BRELAND
With: Ryan Charles

When: 7 p.m. May 4
Where: Joe’s Bar, 940 W. Weed St.
Tickets: $20
Info: joesbar.com

Breland — who burst on the scene with “My Truck” as well as collaborations with Lady A, Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett — has found a way to infuse a number of different genres into his brand of country music, from hip-hop and R&B to pop and gospel. And while his style can change from song to song, his incredible voice remains the thread that ties it all together.

Currently out on his Little More Countrier Tour, Breland says he’s been looking forward to returning to Chicago (he played Joe’s one year ago almost to the date) to offer up some new material, a new band and a new perspective.

“We’re playing a couple songs that aren’t even out yet,” says Breland of the May 4 setlist that is sure to include his chart-topping Dierks Bentley/Hardy collaboration “Beers on Me.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 09: Breland performs during EA Sports' The Madden Bowl at the House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Breland performs during EA Sports’ The Madden Bowl at the House of Blues Las Vegas in February. He headlines Joe’s on Weed St. in Chicago this weekend.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“I think we’ve enhanced the musicality a little bit. I think the last time I played Joe’s (Bar), we just had guitar and drums. So now, we’ve got bass, guitar, drums and keys, and I think that adds some great elements to our live show. I’m evolving as an artist, and I think everyone who’s there will definitely feel that.”

Breland says he’s been making strides mentally, as well.

“We played probably about 170 shows last year, so taking some time off was what I needed,” says Breland, who toured alongside Shania Twain last year both in the U.S. and overseas. “I’ve been doing some work on myself and started going to therapy, which I think has been incredibly helpful just for me to be able to process everything that has happened, not just as an artist, but also just in life over the last several years.”

Taking time to just breathe has had a direct effect on the music that is yet to come, he adds.

“I think this new chapter will include some really fun songs that people are familiar with, but also may have a little bit more depth as I’m just kind of allowing myself to explore those things,” says Breland. “I’m getting more comfortable with expressing that in conversations on stage and definitely in the music.”

As a Black man in the country music industry, Breland acknowledges that while Beyoncé’s country album certainly brought the issue of color to the forefront once again, he believes there is much more work to be done.

“I don’t think that the whole world is going to change with one album,” says Breland. “The fact that there are millions of people around the world who now have a broader definition of country music allows more people to participate in it, both on the creative side of things, but also from the fan side of things. Hopefully, that will cause some change.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day, and it certainly [didn’t] collapse in a day, either,” he says. “So, if you’re trying to reconstruct how people look at this institution of country music, I think it’ll take a little bit of time.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: Mean to his mom, man’s now trashing her fiance as well
Red, white and blooey? Demolition begins on Thompson Center exterior
Paleontologist Paul Sereno's Fossil Lab moves to Washington Park, opens doors to community
'Judgment Day' delivers predictable laughs worthy of a bad sitcom
Jay Robert Nash, prolific Chicago crime author, dies at 86
MeTV Toons, a new classic animation channel, coming in June from Chicago's Weigel Broadcasting
The Latest
Characters Leighton Vance (Dayo Okeniyi, left) and Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton) stand on the shore of Lake Michigan after emerging from a box that transports them to alternate realities in "Dark Matter."
Movies and TV
Sci-fi thriller 'Dark Matter' imagines parallel versions of Chicago
On the locally made Apple TV+ series, skyscrapers can crumble, Lake Michigan can freeze and a power plant in Robbins can house an alternate reality machine.
By Erica Thompson
 
An adolescent sits on a step hunched over in despair near a backpack and classmates who pass by.
Other Views
Too many kids and teens struggle with mental health crises. Adults can do more to help them cope.
One in five adolescents experiences a major depressive episode each year. Adults must understand how to get kids help, according to the CDC.
By B.E. St. John
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Mean to his mom, man’s now trashing her fiance as well
Bitter son has been insulting his mother for years and now seems determined to wreck her relationship.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
barbara glusak
The Watchdogs
At crooked Bridgeport bank, official blew the whistle, but no one did a thing
Barbara Glusak, who was Washington Federal Bank for Savings’ chief financial officer, kept sounding the alarm about falsified loan records, court records show. But no one heeded the warning, allowing an embezzlement scheme at the bank to continue for six more years.
By Tim Novak
 
robert-ellis.png
The Watchdogs
In fake cop case in Chicago, a convicted felon acts as his own lawyer and wins but faces more legal worries
Robert Ellis convinced a Cook County judge to drop charges from his 2018 arrest on the South Side. But he still faces prosecution in separate cases charging him with impersonating an officer. Here’s the latest on this wild tale.
By Frank Main
 