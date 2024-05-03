The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 3, 2024
Crime Chicago Rogers Park

2 men charged in deadly Rogers Park shooting

A man was killed and another wounded in the shooting April 9 in the 6900 block of North Glenwood Avenue.

By  Kade Heather
   
Two people were shot, one fatally, near this spot in the 6900 block of North Glenwood Avenue. It occurred close to the Morse station on the CTA's Red Line, in the Rogers Park neighborhood, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Two people were shot, one fatally, near this spot in the 6900 block of North Glenwood Avenue on April 9.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Charges were filed Friday against two men in connection with a shooting last month that left one man dead and another wounded near a Red Line stop in Rogers Park.

Deandre Loveless, 30, is accused of driving Jamarr Hill, 21, to the 6900 block of North Glenwood Avenue around 11 a.m. April 9. Hill got out of the car, chased one of the victims and fired shots before getting back in the car and fleeing the scene, Cook County prosecutors said.

James Smith Jr., 33, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, officials have said.

Another man, 41, was walking his dog and was caught in the crossfire, surveillance video showed. He was shot in the back and was taken to the same hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Loveless and Hill, both of Rogers Park, were arrested Wednesday. Each was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

At a detention hearing Friday, a judge ordered both to remain in custody pending trial.

They are due back in court May 22.

