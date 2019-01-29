Chicago live theater performances canceled due to frigid weather

If you’re planning to take in a live theater performance at any of the hundreds of venues across the Chicago area in the coming days, you might do well to call ahead or check websites for possible cancellations of performances due to the dangerously cold weather descending on our area.

As of Tuesday, the following cancellations were announced:

Second City: is canceling its Training Classes on Wednesday. “Algorithm Nation or the Static Quo” has cancelled its Wednesday night performance. Ticketholders are being contacted by the box office, but you can call (312) 337-3992 for more information.

Northlight Theatre: Both matinee and evening performances of “Nina Simone: Four Women” have been canceled. Patrons may re-schedule for any other performance, excluding Feb. 1 or March 2 by calling the box office at (847) 673-6300.

Court Theatre: The Wednesday night performance of “Photograph 51” has been canceled. Contact the box office at (773) 753-4472 (until 5 p.m. today; box office will then re-open at noon Thursday) for an exchange to another performance, or different show, or to receive a gift certificate for the full value of your tickets to use towards a later performance (if you need more time to decide what future date will work best).

Chicago Shakespeare Theater: Tuesday and Wednesday’s performances of “Us/Them” are canceled. Audiences have been contacted to exchange their seats (contact the box office at 312-595-5600 if you’ve not yet received notice). “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is currently scheduled to continue with its full slate of shows Thursday through Sunday. “Us/Them” will resume its regular performance schedule on Thursday.

Broadway In Chicago: As of Tuesday, all performances for “Hamilton” at the CIBC Theatre will go on as scheduled.

RELATED

Here’s everything closing during Chicago’s dangerous cold snap

Chicago Children’s Theatre: The Wednesday special student matinee for “X Marks the Spot” for Chicago Public Schools students has been canceled. If CPS cancels classes Thursday, the Thursday matinee will also be canceled.

Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire: All performances of “Million Dollar Quartet” on Wendesday have been canceled. Contact the box office at (847) 634-0200 for exchanges.

Royal George Theatre: The Wednesday performance of “The Woman in Black” has been canceled. Contact the box office at (312) 988-9000 for exchanges.

First Folio Theatre: The Wednesday and Thursday performances of “All Childish Things” have been canceled. Contact the box office at (630) 986-8067 for exchanges.

Goodman Theatre: The theater will be closed Wednesday. No performances are scheduled, but tickets for upcoming shows can be purchased at the theater’s website.