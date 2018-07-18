Curtain Call — Theater previews, openings July 19-25, 2018

Barrel of Monkeys company members Deanna Myers (from left), Kassi Bleifuss, Rawson Vint and Rachel Wilson perform “The Sad Pizza” in "That's Weird, Grandma." | Evan Hanover.

“Bliss (or Emily Post Is Dead)”: Jami Brandli’s dramedy in which four women of Greek tragedy — Clytemnestra, Medea, Antigone and Cassandra — become neighbors in New Jersey circa 1960; directed by Anna Bahow. Previews begin July 21, opens July 28; to Aug. 25. Promethean Theatre Ensemble at Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport, $27; prometheantheatre.org

Carnaval 2018 — ConeXion!: Latinx Theatre presents reading of new Latinx plays: “My Father’s Keeper” by Guadalis del Carmen, “Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally” by Noah Diaz, “Killing a Gentleman Defender” by Carlos Murillo, “Shoe” by Marisela Trevino Orta, “Milton, MI” by Paz Pardo, “Our Dear Dead Drug Lord” by Alexis Scheer. July 19-21. The Theatre School at DePaul University, 2350 N. Racine, Free; latinxtheatrecommons.com

“The End of TV”: A multimedia, theatrical meditation on late 20th century advertising, TV culture and pre-internet American imagination. Preview July 19, opens July 20; to Aug. 5. Manual Cinema at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division, $30; manualcinema.com

“The Harvest”: Samuel D. Hunter’s drama about a group of young missionaries preparing to travel to the Middle East; directed by Jonathan Berry. Previews begin July 21, opens July 30; to Aug. 26. Griffin Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee. Tickets, $36; griffintheatre.com

“Keep Your Guard Up, Smitty Harbinger”: Actor/playwright Tim Campos’ one-man silent comedy inspired by the slapstick comedies of the 1920s; directed by Tonika Todorova. Opens July 19; to July 22. Silent Theatre Company at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $15-$20; silenttheatre.com

“The Lady Demands Satisfaction”: A young maiden plots to keep her home and land after she learns that her entire inheritance will go to anyone who bests her in a duel; directed by Morgan Manasa. Previews begin July 21, opens July 28; to Aug. 25. Babes With Blades at City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr, $25; babeswithblades.org

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: Shakespeare’s classic comedy about young love; directed by Barbara Gaines. Opens July 25; to Aug. 26. Chicago Shakespeare in the Parks, various locations around the city, Free; chicagoshakes.com/parks

“Something in the Game: An All-American Musical”: David H. Bell, Michael Mahler and Buddy Farmer’s new musical inspired by the life of football coach Knute Rockne; directed by Bell. Preview July 20, opens July 21; to Aug. 5. American Music Theatre Project, Northwestern University, Josephine Lewis Theater, 20 Arts Circle, Evanston, $20-$35; wirtz.northwestern.edu

“That’s Weird, Grandma: Stories About Food”: Food-related sketches adapted from stories written by Chicago elementary school students. Previews begin July 23, opens July 30; to Aug. 27. Barrel of Monkeys at Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland, $5, $15; barrelofmonkeys.org