‘Downton Abbey’ star Brendan Coyle headed to Goodman Theatre with ‘St. Nicholas’

Perhaps most familiar to U.S. audiences for his role as Mr. Bates, the valet with a heart of gold on the Emmy Award-winning PBS series “Downton Abbey,” Brendan Coyle will make his Goodman Theatre debut this winter in the U.S. premiere of Connor McPherson’s thriller “St. Nicholas.”

The Donmar Warehouse revival of McPherson’s 1997 play, directed by Simon Evans, will run Jan. 9-27, 2019, at the Goodman’s intimate Owen Theatre. Coyle will be reprising his role in the monologue play, which tells the tale of a jaded Dublin theater critic who abandons his everyday life when he falls for a beautiful young actress. His ardent pursuit of her leads him to a group of modern-day vampires, with whom he strikes a deal for eternal life in exchange for the unthinkable.

Tickets, $25-$60, will go on sale Nov. 9 at goodmantheatre.org and the theater box office at (312) 443-3800.

“We are excited to work for the first time with Brendan Coyle — an actor of extraordinary range and depth, whom I’ve long admired—and give the entire creative team a warm Chicago welcome this January,” said Goodman’s artistic director Robert Falls in a statement.