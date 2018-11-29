Hugh Jackman world tour headed to Chicago’s United Center

He may be known to many as the film incarnation of Wolverine in the “X-Men” franchise, but the versatile Australian actor Hugh Jackman is equally adept at stage and film musicals, with his Golden Globe-nominated turn in last year’s “The Greatest Showman,” his best actor Oscar-nominated turn in “Les Miserables” and his Tony Award-winning performance in “The Boy from Oz.”

So it’s no surprise that song-and-danceman Jackman on Thursday announced he’s taking to the road next year in a one-man concert extravaganza: ‘Hugh Jackman — The Man. The Music.” With a live orchestra in tow, the world tour kicks off May 13 in Germany, with the 22-city North American leg starting June 18, 2019 in Houston, Texas. The tour arrives at Chicago’s United Center on June 21, 2019.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at hughjackmantheshow.com

Jackman’s other accolades include an Emmy Award for hosting the 2004 Tony Awards. He also hosted the Oscar telecast in 2009. Fans of the animated film “Happy Feet” will recognize Jackman’s musical/vocal talents as the voice of Memphis. Broadway credits also include “The River” (2014) and “A Steady Rain” (2009). He starred in his one-man concert on Broadway in 2011 and toured Australia as Gaston in the Disney stage musical “Beauty and the Beast.”

Jackman has released or been featured on several albums, most notably the soundtrack for “The Greatest Showman,” which has sold more than 4 million copies to date and spent nearly 30 weeks in the Top Ten on the Billboard charts.