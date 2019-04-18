Lizzo, T-Pain, Elle King, X Ambassadors among Milwaukee’s Summerfest headliners
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Summerfest has announced a lineup of headliners that includes Lizzo (June 27), T-Pain (June 28), A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (July 2), Elle King (June 27), lovelytheband (June 28) and the National (June 30).
Returning for its 52nd year to the Milwaukee lakefront, Summerfest 2019 runs June 26-30 and July 2-7.
Among the other featured acts will be:
June 26
• Walk The Moon.
• Steve Aoki.
June 27
• Andrew W.K.
• X, the seminal punk group.
June 28
• Brandi Carlile.
• The Lonely Island, Andy Samberg’s comedy pop trio.
June 29
• Ludacris.
July 2
• Chaka Khan.
July 3
• Lauren Alaina.
• “Tonight Show” hip-hop crew the Roots.
July 4
• X Ambassadors.
• Courtney Barnett.
• Vic Mensa.
July 7
• Lil Wayne.
• Jason Mraz.
For ticket information and a complete lineup of acts, go online to summerfest.com.