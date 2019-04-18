Our Pledge To You

04/18/2019, 11:15am

Lizzo, T-Pain, Elle King, X Ambassadors among Milwaukee’s Summerfest headliners

Lizzo will be among the headlining acts at Summerfest 2019 on the Milwaukee lakefront. She's seen here at this month's Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in Indio, California. | Getty Images

By Piet Levy | USA Today Network

Summerfest has announced a lineup of headliners that includes Lizzo (June 27), T-Pain (June 28), A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (July 2), Elle King (June 27), lovelytheband (June 28) and the National (June 30).

Returning for its 52nd year to the Milwaukee lakefront, Summerfest 2019 runs June 26-30 and July 2-7.

Among the other featured acts will be:

June 26

• Walk The Moon.

• Steve Aoki.

Walk the Moon performing last year at Lollapalooza. | Tyler LaRiviere / Sun-Times

June 27

• Andrew W.K.

• X, the seminal punk group.

June 28

• Brandi Carlile.

• The Lonely Island, Andy Samberg’s comedy pop trio.

June 29

• Ludacris.

July 2

• Chaka Khan.

Chaka Khan performs on day three of the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park in Chicago on July 22, 2018.

Chaka Khan at last year’s Pitchfork Music Festival at Chicago’s Union Park. | Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

July 3

• Lauren Alaina.

• “Tonight Show” hip-hop crew the Roots.

July 4

• X Ambassadors.

• Courtney Barnett.

• Vic Mensa.

Vic Mensa performing at Riot Fest 2017 at Douglas Park on the West Side

Vic Mensa performing at Riot Fest 2017 at Douglas Park on the West Side. | Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

July 7

• Lil Wayne.

• Jason Mraz.

For ticket information and a complete lineup of acts, go online to summerfest.com.

T-Pain will be among the headlining acts at Summerfest 2019 on the Milwaukee lakefront. | Getty Images

