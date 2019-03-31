Nipsey Hussle, Grammy-nominated rapper, killed in L.A. shooting, reports say

Nipsey Hussle arrives at a pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles in February 2019. | Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Rapper Nipsey Hussle, a Grammy nominee this year for his debut studio album, died Sunday after being shot in Los Angeles, multiple news sources report. He was 33.

Hussle,whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, reportedly was one of three people shot at the Marathon Store, a clothing shop Hussle opened in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Shortly before the shooting, the rapper tweeted, “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

At the Grammys in February, Hussle’s “Victory Lap” lost to Cardi’s B’s “Invasion of Privacy.”