Olivia Newton-John’s family denies rumors that she’s dying

In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, Olivia Newton-John attends the 2018 G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala at the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles. Newton-Johns autobiography will released in the U.S. in 2019. | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Olivia Newton-John’s family says the actress and singer is in “good health” during her cancer battle, slamming “ridiculous” reports that say otherwise.

Various media outlets, including RadarOnline and Australia’s Now To Love, claim the 70-year-old Australian is “clinging to life” and has “weeks” to live, following her third bout with cancer. Reports added that the “Grease” star is spending her final days with husband John Easterling and daughter Chloe Rose Lattanzi, in hopes of seeing her only child wed.

However, Newton-John’s niece Tottie Goldsmith quickly dispelled hearsay on her Instagram account: “Just giving you the heads up that Livvy is in good health, so let’s leave that distressing rumor where it belongs.”

Newton-John’s publicist, Michael Caprio, doubled down, telling USA Today that “the reports are quite ridiculous – but what do you expect when the source is the Enquirer and Radar.”

The “Physical” singer was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. In 2013, doctors found cancer in her shoulder after she was involved in a car accident, a diagnosis Newton-John did not reveal to the public until years later. Most recently, she revealed her breast cancer metastasized to her lower back in 2017.

Newton-John, whose career has spanned from her breakout role as Sandy in 1978’s “Grease” to a decades-long, internationally renowned singing career, talked with Australia’s Channel Seven in September about her third bout with cancer in three decades.

“I believe I will win over it,” she said. “That’s my goal.”

Newton-John also told Channel Seven that she is eating healthily and undergoing radiation treatment for her cancer and taking cannabis oil for pain relief.

Outside of her own battles with cancer, the disease has struck another member of Newton-John’s family: Her sister, Rona, died six weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2013.

Cydney Henderson, USA Today

Read more at usatoday.com