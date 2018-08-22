Queen Latifah to receive Marian Anderson Award

In this July 7, 2018, file photo, Queen Latifah performs at the 2018 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. | Donald Traill/Invision/AP, File

PHILADELPHIA — Queen Latifah will be honored with an award named for a pioneering opera singer.

The Marian Anderson Award is given in Philadelphia to “critically acclaimed artists who have impacted society in a positive way.” Anderson was the first black singer to perform at the Metropolitan Opera.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced Tuesday that the rapper, singer and actress would be the latest recipient.

Born Dana Owens in Newark, New Jersey, Queen Latifah was nominated for an Oscar for her role as Matron “Mama” Morton in 2002’s “Chicago,” and Grammy for her song “U.N.I.T.Y.” Kenney says she’s “an excellent role model and clearly well-deserving of this prestigious honor.”

Previous winners include Dionne Warwick, Patti LaBelle and music producers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff.

It will be awarded at a Nov. 20 gala.

In related news, Mary J. Blige, Naomi Campbell and Judith Jamison are among the recipients of the 2018 Black Girls Rock awards.

Queen Latifah will host the show, which will be taped Sunday at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

Blige will receive the star power award. Campbell will be presented the black girl magic award, while Jamison will receive the living legend award for her work in dance and choreography. Other honorees include Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe and Tarana Burke of the #MeToo movement.

The program will honor Aretha Franklin in a tribute and include performances by Yolanda Adams, Tamia, H.E.R., Victory Boyd and Jacqueline Green of the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater.

BET Networks will air the special celebrating the accomplishments of black women on Sept. 9.