Spring Awakening Music Festival has new location for 2019; dates announced

Festival-goers dance to Marshmello's set on day one of the Spring Awakening Music Festival at Addams/Medill Park, Friday, June 9, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

If you’re heading to Spring Awakening 2019, you won’t find it in Addams/Medill Park.

The music festival’s 2019 incarnation will run June 7-9 at Douglas Park, 1401 S. Sacramento (also home to the annual Riot Fest music extravaganza). The move was necessitated by planned construction of a new field house and soccer field at Addams/Medill Park (which had hosted the fest for the past three years).

The new, larger location comes with some new perks, too, including a convenient two-block walk to the CTA’s California Pink Line station. There will also be more free nearby street parking available. Also planned are new stage designs/sizes.

Early bird passes for the festival go on sale at noon Nov. 13 at springawakeningfestival.com

In addition, SAMF most loyal fans (who stuck with the festival after its initial move from Soldier Field) can take advantage of a special “loyalty discount code.” On Nov. 12, the code will be emailed to ticket buyers who purchased SAMF passes from SeeTickets from 2016-2018.