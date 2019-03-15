Spring Awakening 2019 full lineup announced

DJ Snake performs at Lollapalooza on Friday, August 4, 2017. | Santiago Covarrubias / For The Sun-Times

With headliners DJ Snake, Griz, Illenium, Martin Garrix, Rezz and Zedd already announced, and a new, sprawling suburban locale for three days of music set for Hoffman Estates, organizers for the annual Spring Awakening festival on Friday announced the complete artist lineup.

The festival, formerly held at Chicago’s Addams/Medill Park, also includes art installations, carnival rides and other unique cultural experiences.

In addition, general admission tickets for the festival taking place June 7-9 at the former site of Poplar Creek (adjacent to the Sears Centre Arena), are now on sale at www.springawakeningfestival.com.

Complimentary shuttles from nearby Metra stations to the festival grounds will be available to fest attendees. And for the first time in the fest’s history, there will be on-site festival parking.

Here’s the lineup for the 2019 Spring Awakening Festival:

1788-L

4B

ALAN WALKER

ANDREW BAYER

ARMNHMR

AUDIEN

BENNY BENASSI

BLUNTS & BLONDES

BROHUG

CHEAT CODES

CHRIS LAKE

CID

CLAPTONE

CODES

COOKIE MONSTA

CRANKDAT

DESTRUCTO

DILLON FRANCIS

DILLON NATHANIEL

DION TIMMER

DJ SNAKE

DOM DOLLA

DOMBRESKY

DROELOE

DUBLOADZ

FLOSSTRADAMUS B2B 4B

G JONES

GABRIEL & DRESDEN

GALANTIS

GENE FARRIS

GHASTLY

GOLF CLAP

GRIZ

GTA

HEROBUST

HESH B2B BOMMER

ILLENIUM

J WORRA

JASON ROSS

JUSTIN CARUSO

LATMUN

LIQUID STRANGER

LUTTRELL

MALAA

MARTIN GARRIX

MATRODA

MOKSI

NOIZU

NORA EN PURE

OLIVER HELDENS

OLIVER SMITH

PEEKABOO

REZZ

RUSKO

SHIBA SAN

SPACE JESUS

SPAG HEDDY

SPENCER BROWN

SUBTRONICS

TINLICKER

TROYBOI

TWO FRIENDS

VIRTUAL RIOT

WHAT SO NOT

YELLOW CLAW

ZEDD

ZOMBOY