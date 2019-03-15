Spring Awakening 2019 full lineup announced
With headliners DJ Snake, Griz, Illenium, Martin Garrix, Rezz and Zedd already announced, and a new, sprawling suburban locale for three days of music set for Hoffman Estates, organizers for the annual Spring Awakening festival on Friday announced the complete artist lineup.
The festival, formerly held at Chicago’s Addams/Medill Park, also includes art installations, carnival rides and other unique cultural experiences.
In addition, general admission tickets for the festival taking place June 7-9 at the former site of Poplar Creek (adjacent to the Sears Centre Arena), are now on sale at www.springawakeningfestival.com.
Complimentary shuttles from nearby Metra stations to the festival grounds will be available to fest attendees. And for the first time in the fest’s history, there will be on-site festival parking.
Here’s the lineup for the 2019 Spring Awakening Festival:
1788-L
4B
ALAN WALKER
ANDREW BAYER
ARMNHMR
AUDIEN
BENNY BENASSI
BLUNTS & BLONDES
BROHUG
CHEAT CODES
CHRIS LAKE
CID
CLAPTONE
CODES
COOKIE MONSTA
CRANKDAT
DESTRUCTO
DILLON FRANCIS
DILLON NATHANIEL
DION TIMMER
DJ SNAKE
DOM DOLLA
DOMBRESKY
DROELOE
DUBLOADZ
FLOSSTRADAMUS B2B 4B
G JONES
GABRIEL & DRESDEN
GALANTIS
GENE FARRIS
GHASTLY
GOLF CLAP
GRIZ
GTA
HEROBUST
HESH B2B BOMMER
ILLENIUM
J WORRA
JASON ROSS
JUSTIN CARUSO
LATMUN
LIQUID STRANGER
LUTTRELL
MALAA
MARTIN GARRIX
MATRODA
MOKSI
NOIZU
NORA EN PURE
OLIVER HELDENS
OLIVER SMITH
PEEKABOO
REZZ
RUSKO
SHIBA SAN
SPACE JESUS
SPAG HEDDY
SPENCER BROWN
SUBTRONICS
TINLICKER
TROYBOI
TWO FRIENDS
VIRTUAL RIOT
WHAT SO NOT
YELLOW CLAW
ZEDD
ZOMBOY