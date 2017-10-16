Steppenwolf to host public memorial for Mariann Mayberry

The life of the late actress Mariann Mayberry will be celebrated in a public memorial, Steppenwolf Theatre announced today.

Mayberry was a Steppenwolf ensemble member for 24 years, where her credits included “August: Osage County.” She passed away on Aug. 1 at the age of 52, following a long battle with cancer.

The memorial will take place starting at 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Upstairs Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted. To attend, you must RSVP at MariannMayberryMemorial@steppenwolf.org, or call (312) 654-5657

In addition, New York’s Barrow Street Theatre will host a memorial celebration in her honor on Nov. 13. Her Broadway credits included “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Metamorphoses.”