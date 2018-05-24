The Mix — Some cool things to do May 25-31, 2018

Honoring the fallen

Chicago will honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country with the annual Memorial Day Parade, stepping off at noon May 26 on State Street at Lake Street (and marching south to Van Buren). Ahead of the parade festivities, the annual Wreath Laying Ceremony at Daley Plaza will take place at 11 a.m. The ceremony “honors fallen heroes and Gold Star family members who have lost a loved one in the United States Armed Forces to combat operations or while on active duty.” For more information, visit cityofchicago.org

So long, ‘Sense8’

If you didn’t already hear it from a stranger mentally linked to you a continent away, the Netflix series “Sense8” is coming to an end on June 8, and Chicagoans can get a sneak peek at the finale. The show’s Chicago-based directors Lana and Karin Wachowski are hosting a screening of the last episode at 7 p.m. May 25, followed by a cast Q&A. Tickets, $25, benefit Emily’s List, promoting women in politics. Go to musicboxtheatre.com for tickets.

Super TV teens

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger,” premiering June 7 on Freeform, is a series about two teenagers with complementary superpowers: One can shoot daggers of light, and the other can surround people with darkness. The cable channel is inviting fans to see the premiere episode a week early at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee. To RSVP (required) for the free screening, go to bit.ly/cdagger

The Dog days of Rosemont

The Chicago area’s newest minor league baseball team, The Chicago Dogs, will host their inaugural season home opener May 25 at Impact Field in Rosemont (games will also be played Saturday and Sunday) against the Kansas City T-Bones. The team will play 50 home games between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Among the recurring promotions will be Family Sundays, with “bottomless” popcorn and pop for $3 each and a skills competition for kids; “Brewsday Tuesdays” with $2 domestic drafts; “Fan Fridays” with giveaways and kids allowed to run the bases after the game, and post-game fireworks shows on Saturdays. For tickets and more info, visit thechicagodogs.com.

Green Scene

Gaelic Park is hosting its annual Irish Fest all weekend long at the park grounds, 6119 W. 147th St., Oak Forest. More than 40 music acts on 5 stages will be featured, in addition to carnival rides, dance, kids entertainment, arts and crafts, and plenty of food. In addition, 500 Irish step dancers will be participating in the two-day Chicago Feis dancing competition on Saturday and Sunday. For complete information, visit chicagogaelicpark.org.

Bike Ride Spectacular

Bike enthusiasts of all ages are invited to Bike the Drive, beginning at 5:30 a.m. May 27. You’ll need to register for this annual event, which closes Lake Shore Drive to vehicular traffic for five hours (till 11 a.m.) so that cyclists can safely navigate the famed roadway. Start your ride at Columbus Drive and Jackson Drive, the Bryn Mawr Rest Stop, the Museum of Science & Industry Rest Stop, the Fullerton Check Point

or the Oakwood Check Point. For details and the complete route map, visit bikethedrive.org

Everyone marches!

It’s only a one-mile walk (or thereabouts) from Wellington and Pine Grove to the lakefront, but it’s miles and miles of fun for the whole family at the annual WOOGMS (Wellington Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society) parade, also known as the Lakeview Memorial Day Parade. Bring the kids, the pets, the grandparents, your co-workers and enjoy this annual harbinger of summertime. The Jesse White Tumblers will perform along the route. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. For more info, visit www.facebook.com/Woogms