Curtain Call: ‘Realistic Joneses’ and more theater previews, openings Jan 4-10

Linda Reiter and H.B. Ward (front, left to right) with (back, left to right) Cortney McKenna and Joseph Wiens in Shattered Globe Theatre and Theater Wit’s Chicago premiere of "The Realistic Joneses." | Nico Fernandez

“The Realistic Joneses”: Love, loss, humanity and mortality are all examined in Will Eno’s play that evolves into a funny, intimate and profound meditation on life. The play opens on a summer night as a married couple tensely discusses the fact that they don’t really talk anymore. Enter their new neighbors, who join in the wordplay as the evening unwinds. The cast features Cortney McKenna, Linda Reiter, Joseph Wiens and H.B. Ward; Jeremy Wechsler directs. Previews begin Jan. 10, opens Jan. 21; to March 9. Shattered Globe Theatre at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $24-$74; theaterwit.org

“Between Riverside and Crazy”: Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about an ex-cop and widower clinging to his rent-controlled apartment and dealing with the demands of friends and family; directed by Rinska Carrasco-Prestinary. Previews begin Jan. 9, opens Jan. 12; to Feb. 10. Redtwist Theatre, 1044 Bryn Mawr, $35, $40; redtwist.org

“Cardboard Piano”: Hansol Jung’s drama, set in a war zone in Uganda, explores violence and its aftermath as a young couple are faced with a reality they cannot escape; directed by Mechelle Moe. Previews begin Jan. 9, opens Jan. 16; to March 17. TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington, $40-$54; timelinetheatre.com

“Dada Woof Papa Hot”: Peter Parnell’s comedy about two gay couples and their circle of friends who have ventured into the world of modern-day parenting; directed by Keira Fromm. Previews begin Jan. 10, opens Jan. 17; to Feb. 16. About Face Theatre at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $20-$38; aboutfacetheatre.com

“Fuente Ovejuna”: Terry McCabe’s adaptation of Lope de Vega’s play about a young woman in a 1476 Spanish village who inspires and leads a rebellion against the military governor’s sexual exploitation of local women; directed by McCabe. Previews begin Jan. 4, opens Jan. 13; to Feb. 17. City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr, $32; citylit.org

“I Call My Brothers”: In Jonas Hassen Khemiri’s play, a man must navigate a city after an explosion all the while knowing he could be targeted at any moment; directed by Abhi Shrestha. Previews begin Jan. 5, opens Jan. 7; to Feb. 2. Interrobang Theatre Project at Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge, $32; interrobangtheatreproject.org

“I Know My Own Heart”: Emma Donoghue’s play inspired by the secret coded diaries of Yorkshire gentlewoman Anne Lister. Previews begin Jan. 10, opens Jan. 13; to Feb. 10. Pride Arts Center, 4147 N. Broadway, $25, $30; pridefilmsandplays.com

“The Lightning Thief —The Percy Jackson Musical”: Adaptation of Rick Riordan’s novel about the son of Poseidon who is on a quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt in order to prevent a war between the Greek Gods. Preview Jan. 8, opens Jan. 9; to Jan. 13. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph, $25-$80; broadwayinchicago.com

“Noises Off”: A touring theater troupe’s attempt to stage a sex farce hits some problems; directed by Scott Weinstein. Previews begin Jan. 9, opens Jan. 16; to March 31. Windy City Playhouse, 3014 W. Irving Park, $45-$85; windycityplayhouse.com

“Small Jokes About Monsters”: Steven Stafford’s play about three brothers, their mother and how they deal with the truth after the death of their father and husband; directed by Kristina Valada-Viars. Previews begin Jan. 10, opens Jan. 17; to Feb. 16. 16th Street Theater, 6420 16th St., Berwyn, $22; 16thstreettheater.org

Mary Houlihan is a local freelance writer.