Tuesday, January 23, 2024
WBEZ Presents: An Evening with Billy Dee Williams

A conversation with legendary actor Billy Dee Williams about his journey from Harlem to a galaxy far, far away on February 22.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Join legendary actor Billy Dee Williams for a conversation about his new memoir What Have We Here?, which recounts his journey from Harlem to a galaxy far, far away — and beyond.

When: Thursday, February 22 from 7 - 8:30 p.m. CST
Where: Francis W. Parker School (330 W. Webster Ave., Chicago, IL.)

Best known for his role as the Star Wars universe’s first Black character (Lando Calrissian), as well as his roles in films like Brian’s Song and Lady Sings the Blues, Williams went on to become the suave spokesperson for Colt 45 malt liquor and portrayed Harvey Dent in Tim Burton’s Batman.

Celebrate Black History Month as Williams looks back on an acting career that broke racial barriers.

An Evening with Billy Dee Williams
Thursday, February 22 from 7 - 8:30 p.m. CT
Get Tickets

WBEZ is proud to partner with Exile in Bookville for this event.

One pre-signed copy of What Have We Here? is included with each ticket purchase.

No refunds will be available.

