Monday, June 10, 2024
James Beard 2024 restaurant and chef awards red carpet arrivals in Chicago

The awards, considered the Oscars of the culinary world, are being presented Monday night at Chicago’s Lyric Opera House.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio and Lisa Shames | For the Sun-Times
   
Z096176.jpeg

James Beard Foundation CEO Clare Reichenbach (center) joins chefs and gala co-hosts Richard Blais (from left), Ayesha Harrington, Amanda Freitag and Marcus Samuelsson on the red carpet at the James Beard Awards on Monday evening at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiveire/Sun-Times

A who’s who of the nation’s culinary world are gathering at Chicago’s Lyric Opera House on Monday night as the James Beard Awards for best restaurant and chefs will be presented in a gala ceremony. The awards are considered the among highest accolades in the industry.

The ceremony is being co-hosted by “Next Level Chef” host chef Nyesha Arrington, James Beard nominee and restaurateur Richard Blais, Food Network star and chef Amanda Freitag, and celebrity chef/James Beard Award winner Marcus Samuelsson.

In the category of best chefs Great Lakes Region, Chicago boasts two nominations: Sujan Sarkar of Indienne (217 W. Huron; indiennechicago.com) and Jenner Tomaska of Esmé (2200 N. Clark; esmechicago.com).

“Though it is Best Chef Great Lakes, it’s it’s always about [the] team effort and I represent the bunch of people who are not only in Chicago [because] I have restaurants all over [including California], but you know, my restaurant [in Chicago], we are a little different. We are doing sustainable Indian fine dining, which is exciting and that’s why it’s amazing to be part of this,” Sarkar said of his nomination as he chatted on the red carpet.

Anna Posey of Elske (1350 W Randolph St.; elskerestaurant.com) is among the nominees for best pastry chef, while Lulu Cafe (2537 N. Kedzie Ave.; lulacafe.com) is a nominee for outstanding hospitality.

The Sun-Times chatted with chefs and other notables as they arrived for the awards ceremony about what the event means to them and to Chicago.

Jenner Tomaska of Lincoln Park’s Esme restaurant gave a shout-out on the red carpet to his wife and business partner and the whole team at the restaurant.

“Tonight’s my third time being recognized — twice [before] at Next. So to branch off and do this on my own, I, well, I shouldn’t say my own because this is always a team effort with my wife [Katrina Bravo] and, and our lovely team at Esme. It hits a little bit different. I’m very honored and humbled and a win tonight would most certainly be for them.”

Chef/cookbook author and “Next Level Chef” co-host Richard Blais sang Chicago’s praises.

“I think the Chicago dining scene is about the community and the actual patrons and the guests. The people are just so cool [here].

This story will be updated as the evening’s awards are announced.

