Monday, October 31, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 251: The Bears traded Roquan!

The teardown and rebuild continues with yet another big-name player being sent out of town.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

Stew Milne/AP

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down the Bears’ shocking trade of Roquan Smith to the Ravens.

Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, concedes to Mayor Rahm Emanuel April 7, 2015, in Chicago’s first mayoral runoff election.
City Hall
Garcia likely to run for mayor after his poll shows him beating Lightfoot in two-way race
The poll of 616 likely Chicago voters was conducted last week by Public Policy Polling, a Raleigh, N.C. firm that works only for Democrats. Half were contacted on landlines, the rest on cell phones via text message.
By Fran Spielman
 
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner was arrested on charges of drug possession Feb. 17 and has been detained in Russia since.
Columnists
Don’t become a pawn for propaganda
What’s happening to Brittney Griner is wrong, but she and others must understand how they can be used for nefarious purposes.
By Rick Telander
 
NORTHWESTERN_061120_3.jpg
Education
The Supreme Court could end affirmative action in higher ed. Here’s how it might affect local schools.
The court heard two cases Monday challenging affirmative action in college admissions. A June decision could impact admissions next fall.
By Nereida Moreno | WBEZ
 
Police tape blocks a street outside the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi, who was attacked and severely beaten by an intruder.
Letters to the Editor
After attack on Paul Pelosi, all our leaders should speak out against violence
We can’t rely just on politicians. Public and repeated responses by community leaders could be vital to reducing the effects of social media and the internet in spreading incendiary misinformation and lies
By Letters to the Editor
 
This image provided Thursday, June 18, 2009 by Chicago’s Abraham Lincoln Book Shop Inc. shows an image made from an Aug. 1863 glass plate negative of President Abraham Lincoln at a portrait studio in Washington, D.C. The photo shows Lincoln with a house fly on his trouser leg just left and below his right knee. The photo proves that Barack Obama, who swatted and killed a fly during an interview Tuesday, isn’t the only president to have had an encounter with a fly.
Other Views
Abraham Lincoln is a role model for today’s turbulent times
When Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Jon Meacham writes about someone as complex as Lincoln, and a time more divisive than today, there are important lessons to learn.
By Andrew Eastmond
 