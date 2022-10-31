Halas Intrigue, Episode 251: The Bears traded Roquan!

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down the Bears’ shocking trade of Roquan Smith to the Ravens.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.
The Latest
The poll of 616 likely Chicago voters was conducted last week by Public Policy Polling, a Raleigh, N.C. firm that works only for Democrats. Half were contacted on landlines, the rest on cell phones via text message.
What’s happening to Brittney Griner is wrong, but she and others must understand how they can be used for nefarious purposes.
The Supreme Court could end affirmative action in higher ed. Here’s how it might affect local schools.
The court heard two cases Monday challenging affirmative action in college admissions. A June decision could impact admissions next fall.
We can’t rely just on politicians. Public and repeated responses by community leaders could be vital to reducing the effects of social media and the internet in spreading incendiary misinformation and lies
When Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Jon Meacham writes about someone as complex as Lincoln, and a time more divisive than today, there are important lessons to learn.