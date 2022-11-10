The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 255: What will Justin Fields do next?

Can the Bears quarterback continue to show improvement?

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Quarterback Justin Fields warms up before the Bears take on the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field.

What do Justin Fields and the Bears have in store for the Lions?

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

What will Justin Fields do for an encore? Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break down what to expect from Sunday’s game against the Lions.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.

The Latest
OBAMACENTER_092921_08.jpg
News
Construction halted after noose found at Obama Presidential Center, officials say
Lakeside Alliance said it is offering a $100,000 reward for help in finding those responsible for “this shameful act.”
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Notre Dame defensive lineman Howard Cross III takes a bow after sacking Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
College Sports
No. 20 Notre Dame is staying alert against Navy
Even though Notre Dame has won six of its last seven and is coming off a stirring victory over Clemson, the Irish can’t afford to overlook anyone.
By Noah Trister | Associated Press
 
The attorney general for the District of Columbia says his office is filing a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder and the NFL.
NFL
Commanders, owner Dan Snyder face lawsuit from District of Columbia
Attorney General Karl Racine said the team and NFL violated D.C. consumers’ rights based on what they knew about the organization’s workplace misconduct.
By Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
 
merlin_106016965.jpg
News
General Iron’s Lincoln Park land will be cleared, possibly for sale
Ald. Brian Hopkins hopes the 20 acres of riverfront land will be sold after the remaining buildings and structures are removed.
By Brett Chase
 
durkin_welch_combo.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Dems hold supermajorities in statehouse, another Lightfoot challenger enters race and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 