The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 259: All about Justin’s shoulder

Justin Fields’ injured shoulder is the newest bit of drama for the Bears to deal with.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 259: All about Justin’s shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields rubs his shoulder as he walks back onto the field during the game against the Falcons.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields rubs his shoulder as he walks back onto the field during the game against the Falcons.

Danny Karnik/AP

Justin Fields has a separated shoulder with ligament damage. Now what? Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break it down.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears rookies Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon out with concussions
Bears’ defense not sleeping on Jets QB Mike White
With apology, Justin Fields showed teammates he’s a ‘phenomenal leader’
Bears QB Justin Fields might play through shoulder injury vs. Jets, but why?
Whatever Bears coach Matt Eberflus is saying about Justin Fields, think the opposite
Bears QB Justin Fields has separated shoulder with ‘partially torn ligaments’
The Latest
Governor-elect of Arizona Katie Hobbs hugs her twin sister, Becky Hobbs, at a rally to celebrate Hobbs’ victory on Nov. 15 in Phoenix, Arizona.&nbsp;
Elections
Outgoing Ariz. GOP governor welcomes Democrat Katie Hobbs: ‘People of Arizona have spoken’ — but Kari Lake still does not
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was co-chairman of the Republican Governors Association, which spent more than $10 million on television ads attacking Katie Hobbs, but he was not an enthusiastic supporter of defeated Republican Kari Lake, who has still not conceded.
By Jonathan J. Cooper | Associated Press
 
Campaign signs are seen the day before the midterm elections on November 7, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.&nbsp;
Elections
Splitting pairs: Doubts about candidates prompted more split-ticket voting in midterms, tipping scales in tight races
AP VoteCast, an extensive survey of this year’s electorate, underscores how voters were selective in their choices in spite of today’s starkly polarized political climate, often rewarding candidates seen as mainstream while rejecting those viewed as too extreme.
By Hannah Fingerhut | Associated Press and Jeff Amy | Associated Press
 
Former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., last month.
Elections
Calm before the storm? Trump’s long-teased White House bid is uncharacteristically low key in first week
Donald Trump has never valued the cadence and organization associated with traditional campaigns. But his light-touch start reflects the rushed and chaotic nature of his announcement, which came as midterm election votes were still being counted. It also comes at a moment of unique political vulnerability for the former president.
By Jill Colvin | Associated Press
 
Caleb Jones skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Caleb Jones maintaining confidence — with Luke Richardson’s help — through recent adversity
Jones on Wednesday took accountability for a series of “mishaps” over his past three games. Richardson, meanwhile, has worked closely with Jones to boost his spirits.
By Ben Pope
 
Abraham Lincoln.
Other Views
Lincoln made a Thanksgiving plea for peace. Let’s now envision a world without war or hunger.
On Thanksgiving, as you enjoy time with family and great food, be an advocate for peace and unity for all.
By William Lambers
 