Thursday, November 3, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 253: Bears wrap wild week vs. Dolphins

The Bears try to keep things together after some major moves by the front office.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 253: Bears wrap wild week vs. Dolphins
The Bears acquired receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers.

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser pick their winners for Sunday’s Bears-Dolphins game and dissect the team’s state of mind after a tumultuous week.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.

