The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 263: The Bears vs. the league’s best

It’s probably an understatement to say the Eagles will present a serious challenge.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 263: The Bears vs. the league’s best
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs for a touchdown against the Giants on Dec. 11, 2022.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs for a touchdown against the Giants on Dec. 11, 2022.

Al Bello/Getty Images

How will Justin Fields and the Bears fare against the league’s best team? Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash preview Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotifyand Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Justin Fields prepared the Bears for Jalen Hurts’ speed — but can they tackle him?
Bears QB Justin Fields returns from illness to practice Thursday
How Hub Arkush’s life was saved after heart attack
Bears predictions: Week 15 vs. Eagles
Bears’ Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon ready for trial by fire vs. Eagles
Bears finish practice outside after small fire
The Latest
Luke Richardson looks on behind the Blackhawks’ bench.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Luke Richardson learning how to maintain delicate balances as coach of a losing team
The Blackhawks’ awful record isn’t Richardson’s fault — his team was designed to be awful — but it nonetheless is his problem to deal with. He’s figuring out on the fly how to keep morale up without fostering complacency.
By Ben Pope
 
medical_marijuana_competition_65023821.jpg
News
Chicago-based pot studies center aims to lead on research and policy
The Cannabis Research Institute, run by the city, state and Discovery Partners Institute, will examine social equity, medicinal and health effects of marijuana.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015. Following public outcry over the way police handled the shooting death of Laquan McDonald by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced he had fired Chicago Police Superintendant Garry McCarthy. McCarthy, Emanuel and Cook County States Attorney Anita Alvarez have been accused of trying to cover up the shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
News
Chicago police officer faces dismissal for allegedly beating and wrongfully arresting woman at George Floyd protest
The recommendation from Police Supt. David Brown comes four years after the officer, James Hunt, was suspended for yelling, “I kill motherf------,” an apparent reference to a 17-year-old boy Hunt had fatally shot while on duty.
By Tom Schuba
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a proclamation for the Workers’ Rights Amendment at IBEW Local 134 building at 2722 S. Martin Luther King Dr. on the south Side, Thursday, December 15, 2022.
Business
Pritzker, unions herald adoption of Workers’ Rights Amendment
Signing a proclamation that the measure is now law, the governor said, “I am so proud to be the most pro-labor, pro-worker governor in the nation.”
By David Roeder
 
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walks off the field Sunday.
Bears
Justin Fields prepared the Bears for Jalen Hurts’ speed — but can they tackle him?
Hurts should have every team’s attention — he’s the presumptive league MVP. But no team has seen the danger of a running quarterback first-hand quite like the Bears.
By Patrick Finley
 