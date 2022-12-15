Halas Intrigue, Episode 263: The Bears vs. the league’s best

How will Justin Fields and the Bears fare against the league’s best team? Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash preview Sunday’s game against the Eagles.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotifyand Stitcher.
The Latest
The Blackhawks’ awful record isn’t Richardson’s fault — his team was designed to be awful — but it nonetheless is his problem to deal with. He’s figuring out on the fly how to keep morale up without fostering complacency.
The Cannabis Research Institute, run by the city, state and Discovery Partners Institute, will examine social equity, medicinal and health effects of marijuana.
Chicago police officer faces dismissal for allegedly beating and wrongfully arresting woman at George Floyd protest
The recommendation from Police Supt. David Brown comes four years after the officer, James Hunt, was suspended for yelling, “I kill motherf------,” an apparent reference to a 17-year-old boy Hunt had fatally shot while on duty.
Signing a proclamation that the measure is now law, the governor said, “I am so proud to be the most pro-labor, pro-worker governor in the nation.”
Hurts should have every team’s attention — he’s the presumptive league MVP. But no team has seen the danger of a running quarterback first-hand quite like the Bears.