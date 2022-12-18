The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 264: A 1-man show

Imagine how the Bears would have fared against the Eagles if the entire team had showed up.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field after Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser discuss Justin Fields facing the Eagles defense almost by himself, the struggles of rookie Velus Jones and what they learned from a near-miss against the NFC’s best team.

