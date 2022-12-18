Halas Intrigue, Episode 264: A 1-man show

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser discuss Justin Fields facing the Eagles defense almost by himself, the struggles of rookie Velus Jones and what they learned from a near-miss against the NFC’s best team.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.
The Latest
The question isn’t whether the Bears are good. They aren’t. The more crucial concern is whether they’re on the path to being good. There’s nothing convincing about doing some things right in yet another loss, but the potential is visible.
Las Vegas defensive end Chandler Jones grabbed an unnecessary lateral by New England’s Jakobi Meyers out of the air on the final play and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown.
Coach Billy Donovan said Ball tried to run on an antigravity machine designed to take weight off the legs and still had to back off when he experienced pain.
Three takeaways from the Bears’ 25-20 loss to the Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field.
Austin is charged with taking sump pumps, a dehumidifier and kitchen cabinets as kickbacks from a developer overseeing a $50 million development in her ward.