Thursday, December 22, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 265: Brrr down

Bear weather isn’t really a thing when the opposing team comes from Buffalo.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Grounds crew work to clear snow off the field at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium.

Saturday’s Bears game might be at Soldier Field, but the expected snow will make the Bills feel right at home.

Gene J. Puskar/AP

Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash preview Saturday’s game against the Bills and wonder if the cold weather gives the Bears an edge at Soldier Field. They also debate the Pro Bowl election results and bemoan inconsistency on the offensive line. 

New episodes of "Halas Intrigue" will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast's hub page.

