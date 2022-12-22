Halas Intrigue, Episode 265: Brrr down

Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash preview Saturday’s game against the Bills and wonder if the cold weather gives the Bears an edge at Soldier Field. They also debate the Pro Bowl election results and bemoan inconsistency on the offensive line.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotifyand Stitcher.
The Latest
A night or two in jail could lead to job loss and the main source of income for affected families. Survivors may drop charges if they feel that their abuser may be sent to prison.
The Hawks have allowed a power play goal in seven straight games — for the first time since 2016 — and rank 31st in the NHL in net PK rate since Nov. 17, when the unit’s decline began.
‘The Pale Blue Eye’: Christian Bale impresses again as detective partnered with young Edgar Allan Poe
Even when the 19th century mystery takes some insanely big dramatic swings, Bale is immersed in his performance.
Pilsen residents press for affordable housing, toy giveaways spark holiday joy and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Saturday against the Bills: