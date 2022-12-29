Halas Intrigue, Episode 267: A new B1G boss?
While Justin Fields is focusing on ending the season with a pair of victories, a surprising name has turned up in the Bears’ search for a new president.
Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down a potential new Bears president, what quarterback Justin Fields can prove Sunday against the Lions, and make their picks.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotifyand Stitcher.
