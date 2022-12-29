The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 267: A new B1G boss?

While Justin Fields is focusing on ending the season with a pair of victories, a surprising name has turned up in the Bears’ search for a new president.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs the ball as Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah pursues during a game in November.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields still hopes to end the season with a pair of victories.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down a potential new Bears president, what quarterback Justin Fields can prove Sunday against the Lions, and make their picks.

