Sunday, December 4, 2022
Halas Intrigue, Episode 262: Packers beat the Bears — again

Green Bay continued its ownership of the Bears.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The Packers defense celebrates after an interception by Jaire Alexander during the fourth quarter Sunday.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down Justin Fields’ return, Aaron Rodgers’ fourth-quarter rally and more from the latest installment of the Bears’ rivalry game.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminary, Spotify and Stitcher.

Cubs
Fred McGriff elected into Hall of Fame via Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee
The 16-member committee was chock full of Chicago ties.
By Maddie Lee
 
Former Cub Fred McGriff was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Former Cub Fred McGriff elected to Hall of Fame; Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens again passed over
Bonds and Clemens have been accused of using performance-enhancing drugs, and support for Curt Schilling dropped after he made hateful remarks toward Muslims, transgender people, reporters and others.
By Jay Cohen | Associated Press
 
Celebrities
On ‘SNL,’ Keke Palmer confirms the rumors: She’s pregnant
South suburban native jokes that it’s ‘bad when people spread rumors about you on the internet ... but it’s even worse when they’re correct.’
By Hannah Yasharoff | USA TODAY
 
Despite losing to Michigan in the regular-season finale, Ohio State will join the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff.
College Sports
College Football Playoff set; semis pit Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
Can the Big Ten take down the big, bad Bulldogs? Might the Buckeyes and Wolverines meet again for all the marbles?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Bulls coach Billy Donovan talks with rookie Dalen Terry.
Bulls
Rookie Dalen Terry sits and waits while Bulls struggle with consistency
Terry remained confident that he could help with some of the issues that showed themselves on the six-game road trip, but it’s not his call. So for now, the guard/forward will continue working in what is shaping up to be a “redshirt year.”
By Joe Cowley
 