Thursday, September 22, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 239: Picking winners for Bears-Texans

The Week 3 picks are in.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs with the ball during last Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash make their picks for the Bears-Texans game and debate why the offense can’t afford to run only 11 times on Sunday.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Against Davis Mills, Bears ‘still gotta show up as if we are playing Aaron Rodgers’
Bears’ Trevis Gipson picking up where he left off
Bears LB Roquan Smith (hip injury) misses practice again ahead of Texans game
Bears predictions: Week 3 vs. Texans
Letting QB Justin Fields throw is most sensible choice for Bears’ present, future
Bears notebook: Roquan Smith out with hip injury
Patrick Kane (right) and Jonathan Toews talking.
Blackhawks
Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews still committed to Blackhawks despite ‘disappointing’ moves
Entering the final years of their contracts, the Hawks’ two veteran stalwarts both insisted Thursday they haven’t given much thought yet to the possibility of trades out of Chicago.
By Ben Pope
 
A woman was killed following a fire July 23, 2022, in Uptown.
City Hall
Lightfoot accused of scrapping CFD promotion list to punish controversial City Council member
Ald. Jim Gardiner — a Chicago firefighter on a leave of absence — is accusing the mayor, with whom he has clashed repeatedly, of scrapping a CFD promotion list because he was second in line to be promoted to lieutenant.
By Fran Spielman
 
Texans quarterback Davis Mills scrambles against the Broncos.
Bears
Against Davis Mills, Bears ‘still gotta show up as if we are playing Aaron Rodgers’
Justin Fields has loud tools that the Bears still need to help polish. Davis Mills appears more fully-formed, though without the ceiling of the quarterbacks drafted ahead of him.
By Patrick Finley
 
Marcellis Stinnette
Suburban Chicago
Ex-Waukegan cop who shot, killed 19-year-old Black man in 2020 faces murder charges
Video shows Dante Salinas drive up on the scene and within 5 seconds fire seven shots at the car Marcellis Stinnette was riding in.
By Doug T. Graham | Daily Herald
 
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Bears
Bears’ Trevis Gipson picking up where he left off
Gipson, who had seven sacks last season, had two against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday. Can he sustain success as opponents become more aware of him? “It’s sort of not playing checkers, but chess. You always want to stay one move ahead,”
By Mark Potash
 