Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears win by 20!

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ 20-point win against the Falcons and wonder what it means for their future.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Pandora.
The Latest
Rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson had two, tying him for the team lead at four this season.
Vizquel’s life turned upside down in August 2021, when he was sued by a former batboy who has autism, for sexual harassment while managing the White Sox’s Class AA team in Birmingham, Alabama in 2019.
Moore’s standout performance in the Bears’ 37-17 victory over the Falcons — nine receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown — was a timely and fitting celebration of the trade for Moore that officially became a masterstroke Sunday.
A 23-year-old man was in the 10300 block of South Avenue L about 2:26 p.m. Sunday when a black car pulled up and someone fired the shots, hitting him in the leg, police said.
Another plane of migrants arrives in Chicago area as Mayor Brandon Johnson continues call for federal help
A plane from Texas dropped 355 migrants off about 1 a.m. Sunday in Rockford, officials said. They were transported by bus to a Chicago landing zone.