Sunday, December 31, 2023
Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears win by 20!

The Bears enter Packers week on a high note.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The Bears’ Gervon Dexter Sr. celebrates a sack against the Falcons.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ 20-point win against the Falcons and wonder what it means for their future.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

