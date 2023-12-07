Halas Intrigue podcast: The Bears-Lions rematch

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ rematch against the Lions on Sunday and analyze what Justin Fields said about his future.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Pandora.
The Latest
Split decision for FOP: City Council committee OKs CPD contract extension, rejects arbitrator’s ruling on police discipline
Over strong objections from the Fraternal Order of Police and its Council allies, the committee voted to reject an arbitrator’s ruling that would allow officers accused of serious wrongdoing to bypass the Police Board and take their cases to an arbitrator who might be more sympathetic — and would hold proceedings behind closed doors.
Plus: Grocery store operator sued, taking a hot tub boat down the Chicago River and more.
The Bears will throw the ball downfield Sunday at Soldier Field, the same way they did two games ago at Ford Field.
La policía entró al campus a las 11:45 a.m. y los detectives se enfrentaron a tiros con el sospechoso, quien murió.
La directora ejecutiva está orgullosa de la batalla de dos años que llevó a George Lucas a construir su museo interactivo en Los Ángeles en vez de Chicago.