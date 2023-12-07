The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: The Bears-Lions rematch

The NFC North rivals face off again on Sunday.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is pushed out of bounds by Alex Anzalone of the Lions during last month’s game in Detroit.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ rematch against the Lions on Sunday and analyze what Justin Fields said about his future.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

The Latest
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
City Hall
Split decision for FOP: City Council committee OKs CPD contract extension, rejects arbitrator’s ruling on police discipline
Over strong objections from the Fraternal Order of Police and its Council allies, the committee voted to reject an arbitrator’s ruling that would allow officers accused of serious wrongdoing to bypass the Police Board and take their cases to an arbitrator who might be more sympathetic — and would hold proceedings behind closed doors.
By Fran Spielman
 
merlin_117749496.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: How to tip service workers the right way this holiday season
Plus: Grocery store operator sued, taking a hot tub boat down the Chicago River and more.
By Matt Moore
 
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears need to let QB Justin Fields throw farther down the field
The Bears will throw the ball downfield Sunday at Soldier Field, the same way they did two games ago at Ford Field.
By Patrick Finley
 
Amanda Pérez, izquierda, recibe el consuelo de su compañero Alejandro Barron tras un tiroteo en el campus de la Universidad de Nevada en Las Vegas.
La Voz Chicago
4 muertos, incluyendo sospechoso, y un herido en ataque ocurrido en Las Vegas
La policía entró al campus a las 11:45 a.m. y los detectives se enfrentaron a tiros con el sospechoso, quien murió.
By Associated Press
 
A semanas de cumplir 55 años, Juanita Irizarry se negó a revelar su próximo proyecto y solo dijo que implica encontrar algún otro “buen problema” en qué meterse.
La Voz Chicago
Juanita Irizarry deja su puesto en organización que defiende los parques de Chicago
La directora ejecutiva está orgullosa de la batalla de dos años que llevó a George Lucas a construir su museo interactivo en Los Ángeles en vez de Chicago.
By Fran Spielman
 