The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 278: Live from the NFL annual meetings

What are the Bears up to?

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

From the NFL’s annual meetings in Phoenix, Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down how the Bears weighed whether to keep quarterback Justin Fields, what they did in free agency and what’s left to accomplish in the draft.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.

