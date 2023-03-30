The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Halas Intrigue, Episode 279: Kevin Warren joins the podcast

The new Bears president/CEO sits down at the NFL annual meetings.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren.

Kevin Warren takes over as Bears president and CEO on April 17.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Incoming Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren sits down with Patrick Finley to talk about Justin Fields, Ryan Poles and the team wanting to build a stadium in Arlington Heights.

