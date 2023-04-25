Halas Intrigue, Episode 280: The Bears NFL Draft preview

Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley break down the Bears’ options in Round 1 of Thursday’s draft, debating whom they could draft — or if they could trade back.
After two terms, Foxx said she would not run for reelection, leaving an open seat for Cook County’s top prosecutor in 2024.
Federal jury begins deliberating ComEd bribery case after prosecutors call four defendants ‘grand masters of corruption’
After six weeks of trial, 12 jurors are considering the merits of the case that ended former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s record-breaking grip on power.
Foxx foregoes third term, potential finalists emerge in search for CPD’s interim leader and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
Los datos muestran que si el alcalde electo Brandon Johnson puede duplicar la cantidad de trabajos de verano disponibles para los adolescentes, como prometió hacer, podría ayudar a frenar el crimen.
El nuevo nombre podría confundirse con el Credit Union 1 Arena de UIC.