Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 280: The Bears NFL Draft preview

What could the Halas Hall brain trust be planning?

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A streetcar arrives at Union Station, home of the 2023 NFL Draft, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Charlie Riedel/AP

Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley break down the Bears’ options in Round 1 of Thursday’s draft, debating whom they could draft — or if they could trade back.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.

