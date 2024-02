Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

IHSA STATE SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 4A

ELGIN

Barrington vs. Stevenson, 7 p.m.

ROCK VALLEY COLLEGE

Warren vs. DeKalb, 7 p.m.

EAST AURORA

Bolingbrook vs. Benet, 6 p.m.

PEKIN

Belleville West vs. Quincy, 7 p.m. (at O'Fallon)

Normal vs. Moline, 7 p.m.

RICH

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Joliet West, 6 p.m.

RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD

Curie vs. Young, 7 p.m.

ADDISON TRAIL

Lake Park vs. Glenbard North, 6 p.m.

MAINE SOUTH

Loyola vs. New Trier, 5:30 p.m.

Glenbrook North vs. Glenbrook South, 7:45 p.m.

CLASS 3A

HINSDALE SOUTH

Mount Carmel vs. Hyde Park, 7 p.m.

FENWICK

Westinghouse vs. Payton, 7 p.m.

LINCOLN

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Decatur MacArthur, 7 p.m.

TRIAD

Centralia vs. Highland, 7 p.m.

ST. VIATOR

DePaul Prep vs. Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Lake Forest vs. Ridgewood, 7:30 p.m.

KANELAND

Crystal Lake South vs. Freeport, 7 p.m.

THORNTON

Thornton vs. Evergreen Park, 7 p.m.

PONTIAC

Metamora vs. LaSalle-Peru, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

BEARDSTOWN

Pleasant Plains vs. Alton Marquette, 7 p.m.

CANTON

Rockridge vs. Peoria Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

CORLISS

Phillips vs. Leo, 6 p.m.

CLIFTON CENTRAL

Fieldcrest vs. Manteno, 7 p.m.

TIMOTHY CHRISTIAN

Timothy Christian vs. Latin, 7 p.m.

MENDOTA

Princeton vs. Rockford Christian, 7 p.m.

BENTON

Breese Central vs. Massac County, 7 p.m.

SHELBYVILLE

Flora vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A

DANVILLE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Heyworth vs. St. Teresa, 6 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Lexington, 7:30 p.m.

ORR

Chicago Richards vs. Marshall, 6 p.m.

ST. ANTHONY

Arcola vs. Webber, 6 p.m.

NORRIS CITY-OMAHA-ENFIELD

Waltonville vs. Meridian, 7 p.m.

HARVEST CHRISTIAN

Rochelle Zell vs. Aurora Christian, 7 p.m.

RIVER RIDGE

Eastland vs. South Beloit, 7 p.m.

ABINGDON-AVON

Peoria Heights vs. Camp Point Central, 7 p.m.

NORTH GREENE

Winchester vs. Madison, 7 p.m.