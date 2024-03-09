Ej Horton’s soaring athleticism, Elijah Harris’ defense leads Phillips to its first state title since 1975

CHAMPAIGN—Phillips was known a football school for the past few decades. The basketball program generally kept its head above water, but that was about it for the South Side school.

Wildcats coach Paris Martin knew he had something special coming together over the fall. Martin was a regular at football games this season and let people know that the spotlight on the school's sports programs wasn't going to fade away in November.

Martin was vindicated on Saturday at the State Farm Center. His young team, led by dynamic junior EJ Horton, beat Benton 54-47 to win the Class 2A state title.

It's the second basketball state championship for Phillips, which won Class AA in 1975.

Horton's slam with 4:51 to play was the signature moment of the first nine games of the state finals. It was beautiful and powerful and put the Wildcats ahead 45-36.

"We stayed together as a team and fought through all the adversity," Horton said. "We fought through together and know we can celebrate the win."

Senior Elijah Harris, a pesky and effective defender throughout the game, managed a clever steal and fast break layup at the end of the first half to put the Wildcats ahead 27-24.

Benton (32-4) tied the game on Evan Munoz's post basket with 3:15 left in the third quarter but Phillips never trailed in the second half.

"The boys built as brothers all year," Martin said. "They hugged together at the start of the fourth quarter. There wasn't anything for me to do. They did it."

