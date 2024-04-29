The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 29, 2024
La Voz Chicago

Universidades de Chicago se unen a Northwestern en manifestaciones pro palestinas

Cientos de manifestantes de la Universidad de Chicago, la Escuela del Instituto de Arte de Chicago, Columbia College Chicago y la Universidad Roosevelt se manifestaron en apoyo de las personas que viven en Gaza.

By  Isabel FunkSophie Sherry and Violet Miller
   
University of Chicago students, faculty members and their supporters protest in support of Palestine and march around the South Side campus, Friday, April 26, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Estudiantes, profesores y partidarios de la Universidad de Chicago protestan y marchan por el campus del lado sur el viernes.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

Estudiantes y profesores de varios colegios y universidades de Chicago realizaron protestas pro palestinas el viernes en un esfuerzo por mostrar solidaridad con las manifestaciones que han estado agitando los campus de todo el país, incluso en Urbana-Champaign en el sur de Chicago.

Cientos de manifestantes de la Universidad de Chicago, la Escuela del Instituto de Arte de Chicago, el Columbia College de Chicago y la Universidad Roosevelt marcharon, gritaron y sostuvieron carteles de apoyo a los palestinos que viven en Gaza.

Las manifestaciones se producen un día después de que los manifestantes formaran un campamento en el campus de Evanston de la Universidad Northwestern y pasaran la noche afuera. Hicieron las demandas de los manifestantes de todo el país de que las universidades deberían revelar (y deshacerse) de cualquier inversión en empresas que hagan negocios con Israel o fabriquen armas.

En el centro de Chicago, los manifestantes lograron tomar la intersección de Michigan Avenue y Adams Street, cerca del Art Institute, alrededor de la 1 p.m. el viernes. El tráfico se había detenido en ambas direcciones. Después de un tenso enfrentamiento con la policía, el grupo fue empujado a Millennium Park.

Rhoda Rosen, profesora adjunta de la Escuela del Instituto de Arte, que es judía y sudafricana, expresó su apoyo a los manifestantes y sus demandas; conoce por experiencia, dijo, el poder de la desinversión.

“Apoyamos su visión de la Escuela del Instituto de Arte de Chicago y creemos que es alcanzable, una visión que imagina cómo sería ser parte de una comunidad que se deshace de esos fondos que apoyan la destrucción de la cultura palestina”, dijo Rosen a la multitud el viernes. “Sepa que los llamados a la desinversión de las empresas estadounidenses que se benefician del apartheid sudafricano tuvieron un enorme impacto en Sudáfrica”.

Los funcionarios de la Escuela del Instituto de Arte no respondieron a las solicitudes de comentarios.

Las cosas se pusieron más acaloradas el viernes en la Universidad de Illinois en Urbana-Champaign. Allí, los manifestantes intentaron montar casas de campaña y se enfrentaron con la policía el viernes. Hubo un arresto.

Aunque la policía de Northwestern dijo que arrestaría a los manifestantes que permanecieron en el campamento después de que la escuela prohibiera apresuradamente las tiendas de campaña el jueves, hasta el viernes por la noche no se habían realizado arrestos. Los manifestantes dijeron que planeaban mantener el campamento indefinidamente.

Ashley Bohrer, profesora de Notre Dame que vive en Lincoln Park, dijo que se ha sentido “realmente inspirada por lo que están haciendo los estudiantes de la Universidad Northwestern. Estoy aquí para defenderme como judía y como académica y decir que el apartheid israelí no defiende mis valores y que las instituciones universitarias, como centros de conocimiento, tienen la obligación de tender hacia la justicia social y la verdad”.

Los organizadores también pidieron a la universidad que ponga fin a su Proyecto de Innovación de Israel, un programa STEM en el que estudiantes, profesores y personal colaboran con socios en Israel.

Cuando se le preguntó sobre la protesta, un portavoz compartió una declaración sobre la postura de la universidad sobre el campamento diciendo que “la seguridad de todos los miembros de nuestra comunidad no puede verse comprometida ni será comprometida, ni su expresión puede perturbar el entorno de aprendizaje ni las operaciones de la Universidad”.

En la Universidad de Chicago en Hyde Park, cientos de personas protestaron frente al Levi Hall del campus.

“Es nuestro deber separar las bombas de la educación”, dijo un orador ante la multitud. “Queremos que esta universidad invierta en nosotros, no en máquinas de guerra”. Los manifestantes corearon: “Dinero para empleos y educación, no para guerra y ocupación”.

Traducido por La Voz Chicago

