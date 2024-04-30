The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
La Voz Chicago

El fallecido agente homenajeado por su valor y su personalidad: ‘Luis, tu apodo debería ser Corazón de León’

Familiares, amigos y compañeros de las fuerzas del orden llenaron la capilla del santuario de Santa Rita de Casia para el funeral. “Este día es para el agente Luis Huesca”, dijo el jefe de policía Larry Snelling. “Este es su día, y de nada más”.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE El fallecido agente homenajeado por su valor y su personalidad: ‘Luis, tu apodo debería ser Corazón de León’
FUNERAL-043024-28.JPG

La guardia de honor porta el féretro durante el funeral por el agente Luis Huesca en la capilla del santuario Sta. Rita Cascia, en el 7740 S. Western Ave. en el vecindario de Ashburn, el lunes. Huesca fue asesinado a tiros la semana pasada mientras conducía del trabajo a esta casa en Gage Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

El oficial de policía de Chicago Luis Huesca fue recordado el lunes como un “pilar de fortaleza y un modelo de bondad”, mientras cientos de personas se reunían para llorar y tratar de enfocarse en la breve, pero plena, vida que vivió, en lugar de la forma sin sentido en que murió.

“Parece una pesadilla”, dijo el agente Christian Calderón en el funeral de su compañero y mejor amigo. “Al despedirnos de un hombre de honor, continuaremos su legado con cada paso que demos. Dejemos que su valentía nos inspire, su bondad nos haga humildes y su recuerdo nos guíe”.

Huesca fue asesinado hace poco más de una semana cuando volvía a casa del trabajo; aún vestía el uniforme cuando fue baleado varias veces.

El lunes, los familiares se alinearon a la entrada de la capilla del santuario de Santa Rita de Casia mientras el féretro de Huesca entraba envuelto en una bandera de Chicago.

Las gaitas sonaban mientras agentes de las fuerzas del orden de toda la zona permanecían en posición de firmes en el pasto.

FUNERAL-043024-19.JPG
Edith Huesca, mother, of Officer Luis Huesca, holds onto a Chicago flag during the funeral for her son at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on Monday. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
1 of 9
FUNERAL-043024-17.JPG
Pallbearers carry in the casket of Officer Luis Heusca for his funeral at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on Monday. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
2 of 9
FUNERAL-043024-18.JPG
Edith Huesca, mother, of Officer Luis Huesca, holds onto a Chicago flag during her son’s funeral at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on Monday. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
3 of 9
FUNERAL-043024-13.JPG
Chicago police personnel salute during the funeral for Officer Luis Huesca at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on Monday. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
4 of 9
FUNERAL-043024-09.JPG
Officers greet and hug one another during the funeral for Officer Luis Huesca at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on Monday. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
5 of 9
FUNERAL-043024-38.JPG
Edith Huesca, mother, of Officer Luis Huesca, holds onto a Chicago flag during her son’s funeral at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on Monday. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
6 of 9
FUNERAL-043024-29.JPG
An officer salutes as the hearse carrying Officer Luis Huesca passes by during his procession after his funeral at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on Monday. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
7 of 9
FUNERAL-043024-32.JPG
Police stand at attention as the hearse carrying Officer Luis Huesca prepares for his procession to the cemetery after his funeral at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on Monday. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
8 of 9
FUNERAL-043024-31.JPG
Law enforcement personnel salute as the hearse carrying Officer Luis Huesca passes by during his procession after his funeral at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on Monday. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
9 of 9
FUNERAL-043024-19.JPG
FUNERAL-043024-17.JPG
FUNERAL-043024-18.JPG
FUNERAL-043024-13.JPG
FUNERAL-043024-09.JPG
FUNERAL-043024-38.JPG
FUNERAL-043024-29.JPG
FUNERAL-043024-32.JPG
FUNERAL-043024-31.JPG

En su discurso, Emiliano Huesca Jr. dijo que, aunque era mayor que él, siempre pedía consejo a su hermano pequeño. Recordó a su hermano el lunes como un hombre sabio más allá de su edad, con una curiosidad desenfrenada, que se enorgullecía de cuidar de los demás.

Los hermanos eran “compañeros de viaje”, y Luis Huesca siempre les empujaba a explorar nuevos lugares.

Emiliano Huesca Jr. recordó un viaje que hicieron al norte de África. Mientras conducían por Marruecos, los hermanos presenciaron un accidente de tráfico justo delante de ellos. El agente Luis Huesca se lanzó inmediatamente en su ayuda.

Emiliano Huesca Jr. dijo que su hermano intercambió información con los agentes locales, luego corrió a ayudar a una mujer que se había caído de su motocicleta, esperando con ella hasta que llegó una ambulancia, y luego ayudando a dirigir el tráfico alrededor de la escena.

“Aunque no estaba en Chicago, seguía cumpliendo con su deber como policía”, dijo su hermano mayor. “Estaba nervioso todo el tiempo, pero estaba muy orgulloso. ... Estaba tan orgulloso de que fuera mi hermano”.

“Luis, tu apodo debería ser Corazón de León”, dijo Emiliano Huesca Jr. leyendo una nota que le escribió a su hermano. “Eras una persona excepcional, con coraje, valentía, humildad y orgullo por tu trabajo. Tenías dedicación para aquellos a los que tocabas. Descansa en paz, hermano mío”.

El hermano de uniforme del agente Huesca lo expresó con sencillez: «Quiero decir a la familia y a los amigos que le quieren que era un pilar de fortaleza y un faro de bondad», dijo Calderón.

Un pin en recuerdo del oficial Luis Huesca en el traje de un oficial durante el funeral en la capilla de Santa Rita Cascia en 7740 S. Western el lunes

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

La Contralora de Illinois, Susana Mendoza, y algunos concejales de Chicago asistieron al servicio religioso del lunes, pero brillaron por su ausencia el alcalde Brandon Johnson y el gobernador J.B. Pritzker, después de que ambos fueran informados de que la familia no los quería allí.

Pritzker dijo a los periodistas en un acto no relacionado que en tales situaciones intenta “seguir la petición de la familia de hacer lo que les haga sentir más cómodos”. Johnson emitió un comunicado enviando “las más profundas condolencias a la familia y compañeros del oficial Luis Huesca mientras se recuperan de la pérdida de su querido hijo, sobrino, hermano y amigo”.

“Hoy mi corazón está con la familia Huesca”, dijo el alcalde.

Durante el servicio del lunes, el Superintendente de la Policía de Chicago, Larry Snelling, pidió a los dolientes que no permitieran que nada interfiriera con la celebración del día del oficial asesinado.

“Este día es para el agente Luis Huesca. Este es su día, y para nada más”, dijo Snelling, hablando desde el púlpito. “Este es un día para celebrar las grandes contribuciones que este oficial ha proporcionado a esta ciudad. La protección de los demás es lo que él quería cada día”.

Cuando se le preguntó después del funeral acerca de que se había pedido al alcalde y al gobernador que no asistieran, Snelling dijo a los periodistas que “no iba a entrar en política”.

“No voy a quitar protagonismo al verdadero foco de atención aquí, el verdadero foco de atención es el del oficial Luis Huesca y su familia”, comentó Snelling a los periodistas. “Todo lo demás es una distracción”.

“Hoy es su día”, añadió Snelling. “Y lo que no quiero es que la gente se olvide de él y de la historia de lo que ha hecho y de lo que ha aportado a esta ciudad. Eso se pierde en la política”.

Larry Snelling, superintendente de la policía de Chicago, habla con los periodistas durante el funeral del agente Luis Huesca el lunes.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

El oficial Huesca ingresó al Departamento de Policía de Chicago en 2019, graduándose de la academia junto al oficial Andrés Vásquez Lasso, quien recibió un disparo fatal en el cumplimiento del deber hace poco más de un año.

La oficial Lucía Chávez conoció tanto a Huesca como a Lasso en la academia, y los tres formaron un vínculo rápido.

“Primero perdí a Andrés y ahora a Luis”, dijo Chávez el lunes durante el servicio, luchando entre lágrimas. “Perdí a mis dos compañeros de clase, mis mejores amigos, mis hermanos. La violencia en esta ciudad me los arrebató, nos los arrebató”.

El agente Huesca fue atacado en la madrugada del 20 de abril mientras volvía a casa del trabajo en la cuadra 3100 al oeste de 56th Street. Su vehículo todoterreno fue robado y posteriormente recuperado en las inmediaciones, según las fuentes. Su arma y su placa no se encontraron en el lugar del crimen.

El viernes, se emitió una orden de detención contra Xavier Tate Jr, de 22 años, de Aurora, acusado de asesinato en el ataque.

Agentes de policía afuera de la capilla de Santa Rita Cascia en el funeral del oficial Luis Huesca el lunes.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

El lunes, Snelling dijo que se habían producido algunos ‘avances importantes’ en el caso y que se había recuperado el arma desaparecida del agente Huesca.

“Haremos justicia para esta familia”, dijo Snelling. “Al igual que queremos justicia para cada familia de esta ciudad que haya sido víctima de un crimen similar o del mismo tipo”.

Se está ofreciendo una recompensa de $100,000 por información que lleve al arresto de Tate. El dinero será aportado por Crime Stoppers, la Oficina de Alcohol, Tabaco, Armas de Fuego y Explosivos (ATF, por sus siglas en inglés), el FBI, la Orden Fraternal de Policía (FOP, por sus siglas en inglés) y la Fundación Conmemorativa de la Policía de Chicago. Las pistas anónimas pueden enviarse a cpdtip.com o al (800) 535-7867.

Rodeado de motocicletas de la Policía de Chicago, el coche fúnebre que lleva al oficial Luis Huesca se dirige hacia el norte por DuSable Lake Shore Drive en su camino hacia el Cementerio Rosehill el lunes.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

El lunes, Karim Ismat, amigo íntimo del agente Huesca desde la universidad, se dirigió a los dolientes y dijo que “espera impacientemente que se haga justicia” y que hasta entonces no sentirá que se ha cerrado el caso.

“Era el tipo excepcional de persona que se aseguraba de que todo el mundo se sintiera seguro y apoyado antes de preocuparse de sí mismo”, dijo Ismat.

“En la última semana, en medio de la rabia por la injusticia cometida contra mi amigo, me he encontrado pensando irracionalmente que tal vez si hubiera sido un poco más egoísta aún estaría aquí. Pero la lección que nos deja esta realidad es que cualquiera de nosotros podría haber sido víctima de este horrible crimen”.

Traducido por Gisela Orozco para La Voz Chicago

Next Up In La Voz
Buscan al hombre que presuntamente siguió a una niña de 10 años al baño del Museo de Ciencia e Industria
Programa federal de banda ancha que ayuda residentes del Condado de Cook está a punto de terminar
Icónico restaurante del centro de Chicago se convierte en Pancho’s Cantina
Fotos: 15 parejas de migrantes contraen matrimonio en una ceremonia en Chicago
Universidades de Chicago se unen a Northwestern en manifestaciones pro palestinas
15 parejas de migrantes venezolanos contraerán matrimonio en iglesia de Chicago
The Latest
Museum of Science and Industry.
La Voz Chicago
Buscan al hombre que presuntamente siguió a una niña de 10 años al baño del Museo de Ciencia e Industria
La policía ha difundido una descripción detallada del sospechoso tras el incidente ocurrido el jueves.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Rachel White (left) and Rachelle Frosch, horticulturalists at the Morton Arboretum cover a crab apple tree with tulle.
Environment
How to protect your trees as historic cicada emergence begins
Experts at the Morton Arboretum says it’s important to protect any trees planted in the past two or three years with fine mesh netting.
By Mary Norkol
 
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Former mayoral candidate Paul Vallas urges leniency for Ed Burke, ‘whom I always felt met my standards for ethics’
Four letters written by Vallas and others in Burke’s case became public Tuesday at the urging of the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Public Media. Burke is set to be sentenced June 24 following his conviction for racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.
By Jon Seidel
 
This photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum shows a document signed by President Lincoln in April 1861 ordering the blockade of southern United States ports after the Confederate attack on Fort Sumter started the Civil War.
Springfield
Pritzkers donate Lincoln's Civil War order to blockade Southern ports to state museum
The fateful 163-year-old document had been in an anonymous private collection until its purchase at auction by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and first lady M.K. Pritzker, who donated it to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
PUR-1-Sc2-472.4.Virgil-Dante-cliffside.png
Columnists
Movie on Dante's life, journey leads to look at hellish real-world events
The two-part, four-hour film on WTTW comes just in time for the 750th anniversary of a key event in Dante’s life.
By Neil Steinberg
 