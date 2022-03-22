Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, J. Cole, Kygo among Lollapalooza 2022 lineup

Lollapalooza has revealed its 2022 lineup.

Headliners include Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, J. Cole, Kygo and Machine Gun Kelly.

In an announcement Tuesday, Lolla organizers announced the artists slated to play this year’s festival, running July 28-31 in Grant Park. More than 170 acts are scheduled across eight stages. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Food from more than 30 local vendors will be available. The festival merch tent will also return.

Also returning this year is the hugely popular Kidzapalooza, the “interactive music playground” on the festival grounds, with its own daily lineup of family-friendly performances, music and dance workshops and a whole lot of kids’ activities.

The four-day music extravaganza returned to a full-on festival last year, after COVID-19 shutdowns forced its pivot to an online incarnation in 2020.

Here is the four-day pass structure for this year’s festival (starting prices listed). All four-day passes go on sale at noon March 22 at lollapalooza.com. Single-day tickets go on sale at a later date. Kids 10 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

Four-day general admission: $350+

Four-day general admission plus: $650+

Four-day VIP: $1,500+

Four-day platinum: $4,200+

View the full lineup here:

Metallica

Dua Lipa

J. Cole

Green Day

Doja Cat

Machine Gun Kelly

Lil Baby

Kygo

Glass Animals

Billy Strings

Big Sean

The Kid Laroi

Frontman James Hetfield (from left), drummer Lars Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo of Metallica perform at Allegiant Stadium last month in Las Vegas. The band is among the headliners slated for Lollapalooza this summer. Getty

Jazmine Sullivan

Don Toliver

Charli XCX

Idles

Turnstile

Kaskade

Rezz

ZHU

YG

Dominic Fike

King Princess

Wallows

Still Woozy

100 Gecs

Girl In Red

Ashnikko

Charli XCX peforms at Pitchfork Music Festival in 2019. She is among the artists scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza this summer. Santiago Covarrubias/For the Sun-Times

Denzel Curry

BLXST

Black Coffee

Duke Dumont

Polo & Pan

Liquid Stranger

Clozee

Willow

Royal Blood

Måneskin

Manchester Orchestra

Cordae

Local Natives

Tove Lo

The Marías

Caroline Polachek

Bob Moses

MK

John Summit

Banks

Chelsea Cutler

Coin

Remi Wolf

Gordo

Fletcher

Sidepiece

Coi Leray

Dashboard Confessional

Zach Bryan

Beach Bunny

Tinashe

Pinkpantheress

Muna

Larry June

Goth Babe

Atliens

Chris Lorenzo

Tinashe performs onstage during SHEIN Together Fest 2021 in Los Angeles. The singer-songwriter is among the lineup for Lollapalooza 2022. Getty Images for SHEIN Together

Joyner Lucas

Role Model

Wet Leg

Gracie Abrams

Inhaler

Sam Fender

Pi’erre Bourne

Glaive

Jax Jones

The Wombats

Young Nudy

Sofaygo

James Hypde

The Regrettes

LP Giobbi

Griff

Maxo Kream

Whipped Cream

Mariah the Scientist

Mahalia

Habstrakt

Kennyhoopla

Audrey Nuna

DJO

Del Water Gap

Genesis Owusu

Baby Tate

Claire Rosinkranz

Alexander 23

Cochise

Maude Latour

TSHA

Duckwrth

Petey

Teezo Touchdown

Evan Giia

Hinds

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Surf Mesa

Wreckno

Jasiah

Sampha the Great

Coco & Clair Clair

Zoe Wees

Gayle

Horsegirl

Erica Banks

Bijou

Ericdoa

Midwxst

Kaycyy

Pom Pom Squad

Underscores

De’Wayne

Redevil

Madd O’neal

Hannah Wants

Jubilee

Grabbitz

Fiin

Biicla

Flipturn

Crawlers

Niko Rubio

Blackstarkids

Emmy Meli

La Doña

Jackie Hayes

Low Cut Connie

Last Dinosaurs

Aiida

Tony Velour

Calder Allen

Charm La’Donna

Charly Jordan

Com3t

David Solomon

Lucille Croft

Zookëper

Steller

Young Franco

Buffalo Nichols

Dylan Rosie

Jesse Jo Stark

Taipei Houston

Binki

India Shawn

Prentiss

Jordy

Daisy The Great

Peter Cottontale

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Babyjake

LØLØ

Rawayana

Gata

Lorna Shore

Elhae

Trella

Meet Me @ The Altar

Mills

Sam Austins

Willie Jones

Dannylux

Bucky Cheds

Special Guest: Jane's Addiction