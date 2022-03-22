Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, J. Cole, Kygo among Lollapalooza 2022 lineup
The music festival runs July 28-31 in Grant Park. Returning this year is the hugely popular Kidzapalooza.
Lollapalooza has revealed its 2022 lineup.
Headliners include Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, J. Cole, Kygo and Machine Gun Kelly.
In an announcement Tuesday, Lolla organizers announced the artists slated to play this year’s festival, running July 28-31 in Grant Park. More than 170 acts are scheduled across eight stages. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Food from more than 30 local vendors will be available. The festival merch tent will also return.
Also returning this year is the hugely popular Kidzapalooza, the “interactive music playground” on the festival grounds, with its own daily lineup of family-friendly performances, music and dance workshops and a whole lot of kids’ activities.
The four-day music extravaganza returned to a full-on festival last year, after COVID-19 shutdowns forced its pivot to an online incarnation in 2020.
Here is the four-day pass structure for this year’s festival (starting prices listed). All four-day passes go on sale at noon March 22 at lollapalooza.com. Single-day tickets go on sale at a later date. Kids 10 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.
Four-day general admission: $350+
Four-day general admission plus: $650+
Four-day VIP: $1,500+
Four-day platinum: $4,200+
View the full lineup here:
- Metallica
- Dua Lipa
- J. Cole
- Green Day
- Doja Cat
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Lil Baby
- Kygo
- Glass Animals
- Billy Strings
- Big Sean
- The Kid Laroi
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Don Toliver
- Charli XCX
- Idles
- Turnstile
- Kaskade
- Rezz
- ZHU
- YG
- Dominic Fike
- King Princess
- Wallows
- Still Woozy
- 100 Gecs
- Girl In Red
- Ashnikko
- Denzel Curry
- BLXST
- Black Coffee
- Duke Dumont
- Polo & Pan
- Liquid Stranger
- Clozee
- Willow
- Royal Blood
- Måneskin
- Manchester Orchestra
- Cordae
- Local Natives
- Tove Lo
- The Marías
- Caroline Polachek
- Bob Moses
- MK
- John Summit
- Banks
- Chelsea Cutler
- Coin
- Remi Wolf
- Gordo
- Fletcher
- Sidepiece
- Coi Leray
- Dashboard Confessional
- Zach Bryan
- Beach Bunny
- Tinashe
- Pinkpantheress
- Muna
- Larry June
- Goth Babe
- Atliens
- Chris Lorenzo
- Joyner Lucas
- Role Model
- Wet Leg
- Gracie Abrams
- Inhaler
- Sam Fender
- Pi’erre Bourne
- Glaive
- Jax Jones
- The Wombats
- Young Nudy
- Sofaygo
- James Hypde
- The Regrettes
- LP Giobbi
- Griff
- Maxo Kream
- Whipped Cream
- Mariah the Scientist
- Mahalia
- Habstrakt
- Kennyhoopla
- Audrey Nuna
- DJO
- Del Water Gap
- Genesis Owusu
- Baby Tate
- Claire Rosinkranz
- Alexander 23
- Cochise
- Maude Latour
- TSHA
- Duckwrth
- Petey
- Teezo Touchdown
- Evan Giia
- Hinds
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
- Surf Mesa
- Wreckno
- Jasiah
- Sampha the Great
- Coco & Clair Clair
- Zoe Wees
- Gayle
- Horsegirl
- Erica Banks
- Bijou
- Ericdoa
- Midwxst
- Kaycyy
- Pom Pom Squad
- Underscores
- De’Wayne
- Redevil
- Madd O’neal
- Hannah Wants
- Jubilee
- Grabbitz
- Fiin
- Biicla
- Flipturn
- Crawlers
- Niko Rubio
- Blackstarkids
- Emmy Meli
- La Doña
- Jackie Hayes
- Low Cut Connie
- Last Dinosaurs
- Aiida
- Tony Velour
- Calder Allen
- Charm La’Donna
- Charly Jordan
- Com3t
- David Solomon
- Lucille Croft
- Zookëper
- Steller
- Young Franco
- Buffalo Nichols
- Dylan Rosie
- Jesse Jo Stark
- Taipei Houston
- Binki
- India Shawn
- Prentiss
- Jordy
- Daisy The Great
- Peter Cottontale
- Giovannie and the Hired Guns
- Babyjake
- LØLØ
- Rawayana
- Gata
- Lorna Shore
- Elhae
- Trella
- Meet Me @ The Altar
- Mills
- Sam Austins
- Willie Jones
- Dannylux
- Bucky Cheds
Special Guest: Jane's Addiction