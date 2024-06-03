The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 3, 2024

María Verza | AP

President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum waves to supporters at the Zocalo, Mexico City's main square, after the National Electoral Institute announced she held an irreversible lead in the election, early Monday, June 3, 2024.
Nation/World
Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as its first female president
The climate scientist and former Mexico City mayor said Sunday night that her two competitors had called her and conceded her victory.
By María Verza | AP  and Mark Stevenson | AP
 