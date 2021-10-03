 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Illinois’ eviction moratorium ends Sunday

Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended the state’s eviction ban in August despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end President Joe Biden’s federal eviction moratorium.

By Madeline Kenney
Illinois’ moratorium on enforcement of residential evictions expires Sunday.
Illinois’ moratorium on enforcement of residential evictions expires Sunday.
Brian Rich/Sun-Times file photo

Illinois’ moratorium on enforcement of residential evictions expires Sunday, more than 18 months after it was established in response to the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.

The end of the ban may put some renters at risk of losing their housing.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker first implemented the moratorium in March 2020 as part of the state’s coronavirus pandemic stay-at-home order, which was established to limit the spread of the virus. The Democratic governor continued to extend the order over the last 1 ½ years, with some revisions.

Most recently, Pritzker extended the state’s eviction ban in August to allow more time for landlords and renters to utilize all available resources for assistance, despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in late August to end President Joe Biden’s federal eviction moratorium.

Officials don’t necessarily expect a large wave of evictions to happen Monday because, in part, state and local law enforcement authorities were given the green light in June to enforce eviction orders that were sought before March 20, 2020.

Still, thousands of renters could be facing evictions and foreclosures soon.

More than 60,000 Illinoisans say they’re likely to face eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent Household Pulse Survey published Sept. 22. An additional 200,000-plus people said they could be facing foreclosure in the next two months, the survey reported.

Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced Friday that more than $443 million in emergency rental assistance had been paid on behalf of 49,100 households through the Illinois Rental Payment Program, an initiative launched in May 2021 that provides up to $25,000 in financial assistance to cover missed rent payments as the result of the pandemic.

Pritzker praised the milestone, calling Illinois a “national leader at getting relief into the pockets of landlords and homeowners.”

“Having a roof over your head is the foundation of a thriving life, and Illinois is fiercely combatting the pandemic’s destabilizing effects on that foundation by keeping our residents on their feet,” Pritzker said Friday in a statement.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office didn’t return the Chicago Sun-Times’ request for comment Sunday.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced an additional $75 million will be available, beginning Monday, for suburban Cook County residents who are at risk of experiencing homelessness due to the pandemic.

Cook County renters and landlords can apply for relief online by visiting Cook County Covid-19 Emergency Rental Assistance. Chicagoans in jeopardy of experiencing housing insecurities can apply for rental assistance online at https://www.rentrelief.com/allchicago/.

Next Up In News

The Latest

As Democratic infighting threatens Biden presidency, Sen. Dick Durbin said ‘concessions will be made’

Sen. Dick Durbin on CNN Sunday about Biden’s stalled domestic agenda: "Every vote counts when it comes to getting to this majority. And concessions will be made. And we’re certain of that."

By Lynn Sweet

Sen. Ted Cruz wants to weaken a campaign finance law that’s meant to discourage bribes

The gambit by Cruz, a Republican from Texas, would send the nation in the wrong campaign finance direction.

By CST Editorial Board

The Chicago Bears, worth $4 billion, should foot the bill alone for any new stadium

Around the country, professional sports team owners keep pulling money out of the pockets of taxpayers. Enough of that.

By CST Editorial Board

White Sox turn focus to Astros

The Sox could have three recently converted starters in their bullpen against the Astros in Michael Kopech, Reynaldo Lopez and Dallas Keuchel.

By Jared Wyllys

Willson Contreras finishes season on injured list with inflammation in right hip

Contreras had a slash line of .237/.340/.438 with 20 doubles, 21 home runs and 57 RBI in 128 games.

By Russell Dorsey

Prosecutors reject charges against 5 suspects in deadly gang-related gunfight in Austin: ‘It’s just like the Wild West’

The suspects are members of two warring factions of the Four Corner Hustlers street gang who allegedly shot it out Friday morning in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue, where more than 70 shell casings were found.

By Tom Schuba