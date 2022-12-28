Judge rules portion of SAFE-T Act ending cash bail is unconstitutional

A Kankakee County judge has ruled that the portion of the state’s controversial SAFE-T Act that ends cash bail is unconstitutional.

The judge’s ruling late Wednesday comes just four days before cash bail was set to be abolished across Illinois.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul stressed in a statement that the ruling is binding only in a limited number of judicial circuits in the state that were covered under 64 cases challenging the law under Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas W. Cunnington.

But Raoul said he planned to appeal the judge’s ruling directly to the Illinois Supreme Court.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the ruling will halt the end of cash bail next week.

The case before Cunnington was the result of sheriffs and prosecutors from across the state combining roughly 60 lawsuits, alleging the law violated Illinois’ Constitution.

With the elimination of cash bail, judges are expected to then decide whether defendants charged after the start of the year will be locked up while awaiting trial based on their alleged crime and whether they pose a threat or are likely to flee.

During oral arguments last week, Kankakee County State’s Attorney James Rowe urged Cunnington to send the law back to the Illinois General Assembly, where he said lawmakers would then be forced to pass its provisions “the right way, the safe way.”

Darren Kinkead of the Illinois Attorney General’s office argued that Rowe and a collection of prosecutors and sheriffs, who are suing to stop the law, have “very strong feelings.” But he said they boiled down to a policy disagreement, not a legitimate legal dispute.

Supporters of the law, which had been harshly criticized throughout the 2022 election cycle, say it is intended to address long-standing public safety issues, police distrust and a system that lets wealthy defendants buy their way out of jail.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently signed into law several changes to the bill, which lawmakers passed during the last day of the veto session this month.

One of the revisions addressed a target of many political attacks: an amendment adding felonies and crimes such as second-degree murder, kidnapping and arson to charges that qualify someone to be detained while awaiting trial.

The amendments also set up guidance for those already in jail, including an option for detainees, and prosecutors, to petition for a hearing to determine whether those defendants should be released.

