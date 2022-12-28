The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Metro/State News Chicago

Judge rules portion of SAFE-T Act ending cash bail is unconstitutional

Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington sided with prosecutors and sheriffs from across Illinois in ruling that the cash bail section of the legislation violates the Illinois Constitution. Attorney General Kwame Raoul has vowed to appeal.

By  Emmanuel CamarilloKade HeatherJon Seidel | Sun-TimesAndy Grimm | Staff reporters and Mary Norkol
 Updated  
SHARE Judge rules portion of SAFE-T Act ending cash bail is unconstitutional
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the criminal justice reform bill into law at Chicago State University in February of 2021 as sponsors and supporters look on.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the criminal justice reform bill into law at Chicago State University in February of 2021 as sponsors and supporters look on.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Kankakee County judge has ruled that the portion of the state’s controversial SAFE-T Act that ends cash bail is unconstitutional.

The judge’s ruling late Wednesday comes just four days before cash bail was set to be abolished across Illinois.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul stressed in a statement that the ruling is binding only in a limited number of judicial circuits in the state that were covered under 64 cases challenging the law under Kankakee County Chief Judge Thomas W. Cunnington.

But Raoul said he planned to appeal the judge’s ruling directly to the Illinois Supreme Court.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the ruling will halt the end of cash bail next week.

The case before Cunnington was the result of sheriffs and prosecutors from across the state combining roughly 60 lawsuits, alleging the law violated Illinois’ Constitution.

With the elimination of cash bail, judges are expected to then decide whether defendants charged after the start of the year will be locked up while awaiting trial based on their alleged crime and whether they pose a threat or are likely to flee.

During oral arguments last week, Kankakee County State’s Attorney James Rowe urged Cunnington to send the law back to the Illinois General Assembly, where he said lawmakers would then be forced to pass its provisions “the right way, the safe way.”

Darren Kinkead of the Illinois Attorney General’s office argued that Rowe and a collection of prosecutors and sheriffs, who are suing to stop the law, have “very strong feelings.” But he said they boiled down to a policy disagreement, not a legitimate legal dispute.

Supporters of the law, which had been harshly criticized throughout the 2022 election cycle, say it is intended to address long-standing public safety issues, police distrust and a system that lets wealthy defendants buy their way out of jail.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently signed into law several changes to the bill, which lawmakers passed during the last day of the veto session this month.

One of the revisions addressed a target of many political attacks: an amendment adding felonies and crimes such as second-degree murder, kidnapping and arson to charges that qualify someone to be detained while awaiting trial.

Related
Related

The amendments also set up guidance for those already in jail, including an option for detainees, and prosecutors, to petition for a hearing to determine whether those defendants should be released.

Next Up In News
Retiring Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White reveals the racism that shaped his legacy
Supreme Court ruling on Title 42 casts asylum seekers as ‘political tool,’ Chicago immigration advocate says
West Side arts organization reeling after leader Jon Veal dies at 30
Developers propose $1 billion in work to help La Salle Street
Where to take your Christmas tree after the holidays
EPA gives Sims a passing grade on air; expert critic says testing is flawed
The Latest
Retiring Secretary of State Jesse White at his office in the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago on December 2, 2022.&nbsp;
News
Retiring Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White reveals the racism that shaped his legacy
White’s life has also been shaped immeasurably by his race and by the racism of others. Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin calls White a “legend in Illinois politics.”
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ Chicago
 
Alex Caruso
Bulls
What Bulls guard Alex Caruso does is often imitated, never duplicated
Caruso was still dealing with a right shoulder issue that kept him sidelined on Wednesday, but Bulls coach Billy Donovan discussed what the guard does defensively that made him so elite, and why it’s hard for teammates to copy.
By Joe Cowley
 
Immigrants wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande to seek political asylum in El Paso, Texas on Dec. 19, 2022 as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an “administrative stay,” temporarily leaving in place the Title 42 pandemic era policy to quickly expel migrants at the border. Border officials expect an even larger migrant surge at the border if and when Title 42 is lifted.
Immigration
Supreme Court ruling on Title 42 casts asylum seekers as ‘political tool,’ Chicago immigration advocate says
“It’s completely antithetical to the U.S.’ obligations to recognize the rights of asylum seekers to come to this country and ask for protection.”
By Elvia Malagón
 
GettyImages_1194866292.jpg
Music
Rapper Theophilus London hasn’t been seen since July, family says
Father’s message to the frequent Ye collaborator is that ‘all your friends and relatives are searching for you.’
By Stefanie Dazio
 
Jon Veal, co-founder of alt_ Chicago, an organization that aims to transform communities through art. Veal, 30, passed away suddenly on December 21 from complications due to cardiac arrest.
News
West Side arts organization reeling after leader Jon Veal dies at 30
‘We believed that art could be a tool and that if we gave our best, we could leave the world a better place.’ said close friend Jordan Campbell, who along with Jon Veal cofounded alt_Chicago.
By Michael Loria
 