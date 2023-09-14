The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 8, 2023
SAFE.jpeg

Flanked by lawmakers and supporters, Gov. JB Pritzker picks up the nearly 800-page criminal justice reform bill after signing it into law during a ceremony at Chicago State University on the South Side on Feb. 22, 2021.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

Bail reform: the latest on eliminating cash bail in Illinois

A look at the bail reform debate in Illinois, the SAFE-T Act’s passing, and the future of cash bail in the state.

Illinois passed a law that eliminated the use of cash bail that goes into effect next week as part of the SAFE-T Act. Under the law judges could no longer require people to pay money in order to leave jail while they await trial.

Check out our past coverage below and follow along as the state navigates the elimination of cash bail.

21 Total Updates Since
October 07, 2022 05:06 PM
