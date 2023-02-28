The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Metro/State News

Eggs, gas and now the Tooth Fairy?

Poll finds parents are paying 16% more per tooth in 2023.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Eggs, gas and now the Tooth Fairy?
Two teeth in the palm of a hand. The Tooth Fairy pays an average $6.23, according to an annual survey.

Even the Tooth Fairy isn’t immune from inflation. A new poll finds the average payout is $6.23 per tooth in the United States.

Stefano Esposito/Sun-Times

A box of eggs. Heating bills. And now, a bump in the price for one of those tiny teeth secretly plucked from under a child’s pillow.

That’s right — even the Tooth Fairy isn’t immune to inflation.

Parents, if you’re coughing up a buck per tooth, you’re a cheapskate. The going rate in the United States is now $6.23 per tooth, an increase of 16% from 2022, and an all-time high, according Delta Dental’s “Original Tooth Fairy Poll.”

The poll, now in its 25th year, surveyed about 1,000 parents of children ages 6-12 using an email invitation and an online survey. 

“The sample was designed to capture a broad spectrum of the U.S. population, not just those with dental insurance,” according to Delta Dental.

Back in 1998, when the dental insurance company began surveying parents, the average value of a lost tooth was a mere $1.30. In 2022, Delta reported that about 80% of parents leave money, not some other type of gift.

But if you’re feeling a bit stingy, you’re apparently not alone. By region, parents in the Midwest paid on average the least per tooth in the most recent survey: $5.63. Parents in the South paid the most at $6.59 per tooth.

The trajectory of the poll through the years tracks closely with the S&P 500 index, according to Delta.

Delta Dental’s Tooth Fairy Index chart 2023

Next Up In News
Suburban mayors urge feds to slow railroad merger after Ohio derailment
HHS: We’ll do more to protect your health information’s privacy, speed health care investigations
Trial of 4 caught up in Madigan’s ComEd bribery scandal delayed by one week
Restaurant workers are taking aim at the ‘other NRA’
Erythritol, a zero-calorie sugar substitute found in Truvia, keto foods, might raise risk of stroke, death
Facing complaints about delays, CTA offers livestream of platform conditions to help commuters plan their trips
The Latest
DuPage Rail Safety Council Chair Lanny Wilson is flanked by local mayors and lawmakers as he outlines concerns about a merger of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern Railway.
Transportation
Suburban mayors urge feds to slow railroad merger after Ohio derailment
“I think every mayor thinks the same thing: ‘What happens if that happens in my town?’” Elgin Mayor Dave Kaptain said.
By Marni Pyke | Daily Herald
 
Melanie Fontes Rainer, director of the federal Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Civil Rights.
Washington
HHS: We’ll do more to protect your health information’s privacy, speed health care investigations
Among other steps, the agency’s Office of Civil Rights is being reorganized to better investigate complaints of violations of HIPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
By Amanda Seitz | AP
 
merlin_97896156.jpg
News
Trial of 4 caught up in Madigan’s ComEd bribery scandal delayed by one week
The four were indicted in November 2020 and accused in a nearly decadelong scheme to sway Madigan. They allegedly landed his associates jobs, contracts and money while legislation crucial to ComEd’s bottom line moved through Springfield.
By Jon Seidel
 
One Fair Wage members hold a poster outside of the National Restaurant Association’s office in the Loop during a February rally.
Business
Restaurant workers are taking aim at the ‘other NRA’
Fair-wage groups are organizing workers after a national report linked the money raised by food training certifications to anti-minimum-wage lobbying efforts.
By Samantha Callender | WBEZ
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is entering his third season.
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles: Teams haven’t asked if Justin Fields is available
Poles said Tuesday that there’s one player that hasn’t been asked about in trades: quarterback Justin Fields.
By Patrick Finley
 