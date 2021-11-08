 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

‘Violet’: Olivia Munn shows her vulnerable side as a success convinced she’s a failure

The savvy exec has a lot on her mind, and we see and hear it all in the emotionally impactful drama.

By Richard Roeper
“Violet” reveals the anxious inner thoughts of its title character (Olivia Munn) with writing on the screen and voices led by Justin Theroux.
Relativity Media

Olivia Munn often plays whip-smart, no-nonsense, badass characters who might not give out the warmest vibe and don’t seem particularly vulnerable — which makes her performance in Justine Bateman’s searing and bold and emotionally impactful “Violet” all the more impressive. Munn delivers the finest work of her career playing a woman who on the surface appears to have it all but is in fact struggling with deep-rooted anxiety and insecurity, to the point where she literally hears a voice in her head that keeps pounding home the message that she’s terrible, she’s incompetent, she’s worthless, she’s nobody.

Relativity Media presents a film written and directed by Justine Bateman. Rated R (for language throughout and some sexual references). Running time: 92 minutes. Available Tuesday on demand.

This is a kind of high-octane take on “Adaptation,” with Munn’s titular character looking cool, calm and collected on the surface while a cacophony of voices, thoughts and memories rattle around her head. The dominant voice is a harsh-sounding, demeaning, constantly critical male (Justin Theroux), who is forever telling Violet she’s not worthy of love or happiness or professional success and she shouldn’t take any chances or ruffle any feathers or stand up for herself. (A sample offering from this monstrous alter ego: “You’re a freak, you’re fat, your hair is gross, you’re a baby, you smell, don’t be a bitch, how do you expect people to take you seriously …”)

A second voice comes in the form of cursive writings that scroll across the screen, with Violet speaking in her own voice and saying things like, “Why can’t I just be happy?” and, “I feel like I don’t know who I am anymore” and “I’m OK I’m OK I’m OK.” On top of all THAT, Violet has vivid memories of certain incidents from her childhood that play like old 16mm films, and on top of all THAT, writer-director Bateman (the former “Family Ties” co-star) goes bold and big with stylistic touches including mash-up montages of jarring images of decay and destruction, and the screen sometimes turning a kind of sepia-toned blood red when the ugly inner voice berates her. At times the art-house touches can be overwhelming (and in some cases unnecessary), but “Violet” remains consistently enthralling due to the smart and savvy screenplay and the fine performances from Munn and the supporting cast.

Violet is the head of production at a well-respected boutique studio — the kind of place where they turn out awards contenders and the occasional smash commercial hit as well. She allows her underlings to get away with lazy work habits and borderline insubordinate behavior because her philosophy is not to cause a scene, to go along and get along — and because the voice inside her tells she’s a fraud and shouldn’t even have this job. The brilliant character actor Dennis Boutsikaris plays Violet’s boss, Tom, who has a glad-handing, aging hippie demeanor, but is simmering with sexist resentment for Violet, who is clearly better than him at every facet of the business. (Among other knowing touches, “Violet” is spot-on in its treatment of the motion picture industry, from the scenes at Violet’s studio to a Hollywood party crawling with self-involved artists and odious studio executives.)

Violet’s longtime friend Red (Luke Bracey) is clearly in love with her.
Relativity Media

Although Violet often feels as if she’s alone in the world — she’s estranged from her family and isn’t even sure she’ll attend her mother’s funeral — she does have a couple of allies. Her best friend Lila (Erica Ash) keeps her somewhat grounded and tells her no, it’s not normal to have “the committee” (as Violet calls the voices in her head) controlling one’s every move. Then there’s the almost too-good-to-be-true Red (a laid-back, handsome and likable Luke Bracey), a screenwriter who has been Violet’s loyal buddy for years and is clearly in love with her. (In a play off an old Hollywood joke, the voice in Violet’s head tells her it would be career suicide for a head of production to date a lowly screenwriter.) I’m not sure what the symbolism is in having a “Violet” and a “Red” potentially embracing each other, but perhaps this melding of personalities and colors will help quell the voices in Violet’s head. Thanks in large part to Munn’s elegant, authentic, grounded and moving performance, we’re rooting hard for Violet to find some inner peace. She deserves it. The voice is all wrong about her.

Next Up In Movies and TV

The Latest

More workers find a four-day workweek is within reach

The pandemic started a revolution in attitudes and more employers are considering how to help workers avoid burnout.

By David Roeder

White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel wins fifth Gold Glove Award

Keuchel is the fourth Sox pitcher to win a Gold Glove, joining Jake Peavy (2012), Mark Buehrle (2009-11) and Jim Kaat (1974-75)

By Daryl Van Schouwen

On a hot streak, Bears kicker Cairo Santos braces for ‘challenging’ Heinz Field

Santos’ battle on home Sundays is as much against the wind and grass of Soldier Field as it is the opposing team. On Monday night, he’ll play at another difficult stadium.

By Patrick Finley

16-year-old last seen in Irving Woods believed to be in danger

Nicholas Guevara was last seen about 6 p.m. Sunday at his residence in the 3800 block of North Osage Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

SWAT standoff ends peacefully after about 7 hours in North Austin

SWAT officers took the man to Saints Mary’s and Elizabeth Medical Center for a mental evaluation after he left the building, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

By Georgia Nicols