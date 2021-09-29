 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

‘Titane’: Woman has a thing for cars and carnage in unnerving horror show brimming with creativity

This year’s Palme d’Or winner is a symphony of disturbing and dark madness unlike anything you’ve ever seen — and I mean that in a good way.

By Richard Roeper
Fans love watching Alexia (Agatha Rousselle) as she writhes on the hood of a car in “Titane.”
Neon

Six times. No, I think it was seven. Or maybe even eight.

I guess I lost count of how many times I wanted to turn away from the screen while watching the bizarre and thrilling and provocative and unnerving “Titane,” a symphony of disturbing and dark madness unlike anything you’ve ever seen — and I mean that in a good way, but you might have a little trouble sleeping after this one.

Neon presents a film written and directed by Julia Ducournau. Rated R (for strong violence and disturbing material, graphic nudity, sexual content, and language). Running time: 104 minutes. In French with English subtitles. Opens Thursday at local theaters.

Winner of the prestigious Palme d’Or as the outstanding film at the Cannes Film Festival, “Titane” is a triumph of hallucinogenic, gender-switching, erotic and violent horror from writer-director Julia Ducournau. At times it reminded me of David Cronenberg’s psychological thriller “Crash” from 1996 and the Scarlett Johansson-starring “Under the Skin” (2013), but this is a wholly original story brimming with creativity and a uniquely weird viewpoint. I mean, when was the last time you saw a movie about a serial killer with a plate in her head who has sexual relations with automobiles and passes herself off as a man even though she’s pregnant?

I rest my case, but let’s go back to the beginning.

In a prologue sequence setting the oddball tone for what’s to come, an adolescent girl is in the back seat of car, fidgeting and fussing and making sounds like a revving engine, irritating and distracting her father to the point where he crashes the car, and the girl needs to have a titanium plate implanted into the side of her skull. When the girl is released from the hospital, the first thing she does is zip over to the car to embrace it.

Flash forward two decades, and the girl has grown up to be Alexia (Agathe Rousselle in an unforgettably searing performance), who wears her hair in a way that exposes that titanium plate and works as an exotic dancer who performs on the hoods of muscle cars as panting men take pictures with their smart phones and mob her for autographs after the performance. Just don’t touch her or make a move. One persistent fan tries that, and let’s just say we won’t see him for the rest of the movie.

With cinematographer Ruben Impens delivering gorgeous and haunting, neon-saturated, wet-pavement-noir imagery, “Titane” follows Alexia as she emerges dripping from a shower, climbs into a pimped-out Cadillac, and has sex. By herself. Or with the car. Or something. All we know is, she gets pregnant, and we’re thinking whatever emerges from Alexia’s womb might be so otherworldly not even Rosemary’s Baby would want to have a play date.

Fueled by anger and distrust and simmering with intensity, Alexia embarks on a killing spree, highlighted by a scene reminiscent of the massacre in the luxury house in “Us.” Then things get REALLY strange when Alexia shaves her head, bruises her own face, binds her breasts and assumes the identity of a young man named Adrien who has been missing since he was a boy. Vincent Lindon is a revelation as Vincent, a macho firefighter who convinces himself this is really his son, even though anyone who isn’t delusional and perhaps even deranged could see otherwise.

What transpires after that is best left for the viewer to discover. Suffice to say “Titane” gets increasingly weird, dark and unsettling, as writer-director Ducournau explores the drastic measures some will take in an effort to find companionship and comfort.

Next Up In Movies and TV

The Latest

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson suspended for making contact with ump

Anderson to appeal suspension

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Bears could owe nearly $90M for breaking Soldier Field lease

That’s if the team break their lease in 2026, according to a Sun-Times calculation. But that likely would not be enough to discourage a move to Arlington Heights, where the team could break ground on a multibillion-dollar stadium.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Bears’ injury updates on Danny Trevathan, Khalil Mack, Tashaun Gipson, more

The Bears could have Trevthan back Sunday against the Lions, but was concern about other starters as they resumed practice Wednesday.

By Jason Lieser

Animal Care and Control needs more money to combat urban influx of barn animals, alderman says

Two years ago, Ald. Ray Lopez and Ald. Anthony Napolitano backed an ordinance that would give residents veto power over whether neighbors could have barn animals and other "non-traditional pets." The ordinance is languishing in committee, and Lopez said the problem has gotten worse.

By Fran Spielman

Luis Robert swinging his way into 2022 MVP conversation

Since returning from hip injury, Luis Robert is batting .367/.403/.645 with 11 homers in 39 games

By Daryl Van Schouwen

4 wounded, 2 critically, in West Town shooting

The shooting happened about 5:15 p.m. and spanned a two-blocks of Milwaukee Avenue from Hubbard to Grand Street, Chicago fire officials said.

By Sophie Sherry